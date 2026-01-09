Big Brothers - Big Sisters Of Will And Grundy Counties

Big Brothers - Big Sisters Of Will And Grundy Counties

Bowling For Kid's Sake

2231 W Jefferson St

Joliet, IL 60435, USA

BOWLING TEAM of 5
$225

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities including lunch for 5 people.

Single Bowler
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities including lunch for 1 person.

Spectator
$25

Enjoy lunch for 1 person and an afternoon of awesome people watching! (Does not include bowling.)

KINGPIN Sponsor
$2,500

Event Naming Rights, Signage at the Event, Radio Shout Out, Social Media, Recognition by Emcee at the Event, Two Bowling Teams of 5, including SWAG Bags.

STRIKE Sponsor
$1,000

Signage at the Event, Radio Shout Out, Social Media, Recognition by Emcee at the Event and Two Bowling Teams of 5.

SPARE Sponsor
$500

Signage at the Event, Social Media, Recognition by Emcee at the Event, and One Bowling Team of 5.

SWAG Bag
$40

Includes 1 Raffle Sheet and 1 50/50 Ticket. (Package valued at $50.)

Raffle Ticket Sheet
$30

1 Raffle Sheet

50/50 Ticket
$20

1 50/50 Ticket

