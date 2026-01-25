VAREP Orange County Chapter

Hosted by

VAREP Orange County Chapter

About this event

Bowling for the Brave Tournament 2026

17110 Brookhurst St

Fountain Valley, CA 92708, USA

Single Bowler Admission item
Single Bowler Admission
$45

Includes bowling, shoes and food

Lane Sponsorship- No Bowlers
$200

Name on the Bowling Lane. Thank you for your sponsorship! Come and enjoy the food and Network...

Lane Sponsorship Includes 4 Bowlers
$300

Thank you for your sponsorship! Includes shoes and food for 4 bowlers.

Non-bowlers
$50

$50 for non-bowlers and/or bring a $50 raffle prize and network!

Sponsor A Veteran Bowler
$45

Sponsor a Veteran to Bowl (bowling, shoes and food included)

Food Sponsor
$500

Sponsor all the food for attendees- bowlers :)

Beverage Sponsor
$350

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Trophy Sponsor
$300

Trophy Sponsors

Add a donation for VAREP Orange County Chapter

$

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