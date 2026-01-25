Bowling for the Brave Tournament 2026

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About this event
Includes bowling, shoes and food
Name on the Bowling Lane. Thank you for your sponsorship! Come and enjoy the food and Network...
Thank you for your sponsorship! Includes shoes and food for 4 bowlers.
$50 for non-bowlers and/or bring a $50 raffle prize and network!
Sponsor a Veteran to Bowl (bowling, shoes and food included)
Sponsor all the food for attendees- bowlers :)
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Trophy Sponsors
$
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