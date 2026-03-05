Aniz Inc

Hosted by

Aniz Inc

About this event

Bowling Fundraiser Night

261 19th St NW Suite 1150

Atlanta, GA 30363, USA

General Admission
$20

General Admission ticket includes bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and soft drinks. Come ready to have fun, connect with others in the community, and help support the mission of Aniz, Inc. 

Community Supporter
$30

Take your support a step further! The Community Supporter ticket includes bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and soft drinks, along with an additional contribution that helps Aniz, Inc. expand our programs and services for the community. This ticket is perfect for those who want to enjoy the event while making an even greater impact.

Add a donation for Aniz Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!