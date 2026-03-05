Bowling Fundraiser Night

About this event
General Admission ticket includes bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and soft drinks. Come ready to have fun, connect with others in the community, and help support the mission of Aniz, Inc.
Take your support a step further! The Community Supporter ticket includes bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and soft drinks, along with an additional contribution that helps Aniz, Inc. expand our programs and services for the community. This ticket is perfect for those who want to enjoy the event while making an even greater impact.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!