The Hockinson Touchdown Club

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The Hockinson Touchdown Club

About this event

Big Al's Bowling Night for Hawks Football

Big Al's 16615 SE 18th St

Vancouver, WA 98683, USA

6:00PM - 7:00 PM
$60

Teams can include up to eight players. Each team will bowl for one hour, and at the end of that time, scores will be averaged. The team with the highest average score of the night will earn a place on the annual bowling trophy.

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
$60

Teams can include up to eight players. Each team will bowl for one hour, and at the end of that time, scores will be averaged. The team with the highest average score of the night will earn a place on the annual bowling trophy.

Hawk Fan Gear Basket Raffle - Single Ticket
$5
Hawk Fan Gear Basket Raffle - 5 Tickets
$20
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