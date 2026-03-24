Big Al's Bowling Night for Hawks Football

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About this event
Vancouver, WA 98683, USA
Teams can include up to eight players. Each team will bowl for one hour, and at the end of that time, scores will be averaged. The team with the highest average score of the night will earn a place on the annual bowling trophy.
Teams can include up to eight players. Each team will bowl for one hour, and at the end of that time, scores will be averaged. The team with the highest average score of the night will earn a place on the annual bowling trophy.
$
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