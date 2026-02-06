Bowling Tournament

About this event
Get paired with other individual players. A lane is made up of 4 players.
Purchase a whole lane for 4 players.
Sponsor a whole lane! We will print a sign with your name and logo on it. Chipper's leaves the sign Friday through Sunday. That's great exposure!! Tickets to bowl are purchased separately
Sponsor the food and help everyone keep their energy up!
Sponsor the aiming fluid!
Sponsor the trophies for individual high scores, Team high scores and best Team Spirit
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!