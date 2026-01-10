San Diego County Dental Foundation

San Diego County Dental Foundation

Bowling Tournament

Mira Mesa Lanes 8210 Mira Mesa Blvd

San Diego, CA 92126, USA

Team Registration
$450

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:

-1 team of 6

-shoe rentals

-an event t-shirt for each team member

-snacks and drinks for your team

Turkey Sponsorship
$5,000

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:

-logo prominently placed on t-shirt

-logo on flyer

-1 team of 6

-shoe rentals

-an event t-shirt for each team member

-snacks and drinks for your team

-Shout-Outs during the event

Strike Sponsorship
$2,500

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:

-logo prominently placed on t-shirt

-logo on flyer

-1 team of 6

-shoe rentals

-an event t-shirt for each team member

-snacks and drinks for your team

-Shout-Outs during the event

Spare Sponsorship
$1,000

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:

-logo placed on t-shirt

-logo on flyer

-1 team of 6

-shoe rentals

-an event t-shirt for each team member

-snacks and drinks for your team

Snacks and Drinks Sponsorship
$1,500

10 left!

Includes:

-logo placed on t-shirt

-logo on flyer

-shout-outs during the event

(*team registration is not included)

Pin Sponsorship
$500

10 left!

Includes:

-logo placed on t-shirt

-logo on flyer

-Shout-Outs during the event

(*team registration is not included)

Individual Ticket
$75

10 left!

Includes:

-placed on a team of 6

-shoe rentals

-an event t-shirt for each team member

-snacks for your team and 1 drink ticket

