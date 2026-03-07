Bowling For a Purpose

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About this event
Ticket Includes:
• Bowling shoes
• Bowling ball
• One pepperoni pizza per lane
• Unlimited beverages – Pepsi Signature Blend – Decaffeinated coffee – Iced tea
A team consists of 5 bowlers.
Includes 1 six foot table and 2 chairs (no electricity). Your business will also be featured in our social advertisement.
Includes 1 six foot table and 2 chairs, one bowling lane for 5 bowlers. Additionally, your business will be featured on both our social media pages and our website.
$
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