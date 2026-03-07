Hosted by

Nu Eta Eta Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority

About this event

Bowling For a Purpose

10749 E Colonial Dr

Orlando, FL 32817, USA

General Admission
$40

Ticket Includes: 

• Bowling shoes

• Bowling ball

• One pepperoni pizza per lane

• Unlimited beverages – Pepsi Signature Blend – Decaffeinated coffee – Iced tea

Bowling Team
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

A team consists of 5 bowlers.

Vendor space
$100

Includes 1 six foot table and 2 chairs (no electricity). Your business will also be featured in our social advertisement.

Premiere Vendor Sponsorship
$500

Includes 1 six foot table and 2 chairs, one bowling lane for 5 bowlers. Additionally, your business will be featured on both our social media pages and our website.

Add a donation for Nu Eta Eta Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority

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