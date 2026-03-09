Bowling with the NUPES 2026

🎳 Lane Sponsor – $250





Support the event as a Lane Sponsor and reserve a lane for up to six bowlers.





This package includes:

• 3 hours of unlimited bowling for six guests

• Pizza and soda for all six participants

• Recognition as a Lane Sponsor supporting our chapter’s fundraising efforts





Sponsors are welcome to use the lane for themselves and their guests or donate the spots to students, families, or community members.





Thank you for helping us make this event a success while supporting the mission of our chapter.



