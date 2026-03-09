Bowling with the NUPES 2026

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About this event
Includes 3 hours of unlimited bowling, pizza, and soda. Come ready to bowl, fellowship, and support our chapter’s fundraising efforts.
Includes 3 hours of unlimited bowling, pizza, and soda for children attending the event.
Not bowling? No problem. This ticket includes pizza, soda, and full access to the event atmosphere while supporting our fundraiser. (Bowling not included.)
🎳 Lane Sponsor – $250
Support the event as a Lane Sponsor and reserve a lane for up to six bowlers.
This package includes:
• 3 hours of unlimited bowling for six guests
• Pizza and soda for all six participants
• Recognition as a Lane Sponsor supporting our chapter’s fundraising efforts
Sponsors are welcome to use the lane for themselves and their guests or donate the spots to students, families, or community members.
Thank you for helping us make this event a success while supporting the mission of our chapter.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!