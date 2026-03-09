West Chester-Coatesville (PA) Alumni Chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi

Hosted by

West Chester-Coatesville (PA) Alumni Chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi

About this event

Bowling with the NUPES 2026

977 E Lancaster Ave

Downingtown, PA 19335, USA

🎳 Adult Bowler
$45

Includes 3 hours of unlimited bowling, pizza, and soda. Come ready to bowl, fellowship, and support our chapter’s fundraising efforts.

🎳 Youth Bowler (Children)
$30

Includes 3 hours of unlimited bowling, pizza, and soda for children attending the event.

🍕 Non-Bowler – $30
$30

Not bowling? No problem. This ticket includes pizza, soda, and full access to the event atmosphere while supporting our fundraiser. (Bowling not included.)

Lane Sponsor 🎳
$250

🎳 Lane Sponsor – $250


Support the event as a Lane Sponsor and reserve a lane for up to six bowlers.


This package includes:

• 3 hours of unlimited bowling for six guests

• Pizza and soda for all six participants

• Recognition as a Lane Sponsor supporting our chapter’s fundraising efforts


Sponsors are welcome to use the lane for themselves and their guests or donate the spots to students, families, or community members.


Thank you for helping us make this event a success while supporting the mission of our chapter.


Add a donation for West Chester-Coatesville (PA) Alumni Chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi

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