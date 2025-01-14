Bowties & Bourbon 2025

INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with "tag". Listing in even slideshow. Listing in Annual Report.
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with "tag". Listing in even slideshow. Listing in Annual Report.
SPONSORSHIP: Hudson Baby
$500
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 2 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter.
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 2 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter.
SPONSORSHIP: Lidi UK Gold
$1,000
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 4 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter. Logo on the event page on our website.
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 4 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter. Logo on the event page on our website.
SPONSORSHIP: Buffalo Trace
$2,000
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 2 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter.
AND Discovery Day Sponsorship! (open the Museum for FREE Admission for all!)
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 2 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter.
AND Discovery Day Sponsorship! (open the Museum for FREE Admission for all!)
Eagel Rare Single Barrel
$2,500
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 6 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter. Logo on the event page on our website.Verbal recognition at the event. Full slide ad in event slideshow. Feature story on social media about the sponsorship and partnership. Ad in program ( 1/4 page)
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 6 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter. Logo on the event page on our website.Verbal recognition at the event. Full slide ad in event slideshow. Feature story on social media about the sponsorship and partnership. Ad in program ( 1/4 page)
SPONSORSHIP: Maker's Mark
$5,000
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 8 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter. Logo on the event page on our website.Verbal recognition at the event. Full slide ad in event slideshow. Feature story on social media about the sponsorship and partnership. Ad in program ( 1/2 page). Listed in even press release. Logo on all printed materials. Logo on MPDM website homepage. Logo added to MPDM cover photo on Facebook leading up to the event. Ad in monthly newsletter (3 months).
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 8 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter. Logo on the event page on our website.Verbal recognition at the event. Full slide ad in event slideshow. Feature story on social media about the sponsorship and partnership. Ad in program ( 1/2 page). Listed in even press release. Logo on all printed materials. Logo on MPDM website homepage. Logo added to MPDM cover photo on Facebook leading up to the event. Ad in monthly newsletter (3 months).
SPONSORSHIP: Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve
$7,500
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 10 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter. Logo on the event page on our website.Verbal recognition at the event. Full slide ad in event slideshow. Feature story on social media about the sponsorship and partnership. Ad in program (Full page). Listed in even press release. Logo on all printed materials. Logo on MPDM website homepage. Logo added to MPDM cover photo on Facebook leading up to the event. Ad in monthly newsletter (3 months). Invited to speak at event.
INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 10 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter. Logo on the event page on our website.Verbal recognition at the event. Full slide ad in event slideshow. Feature story on social media about the sponsorship and partnership. Ad in program (Full page). Listed in even press release. Logo on all printed materials. Logo on MPDM website homepage. Logo added to MPDM cover photo on Facebook leading up to the event. Ad in monthly newsletter (3 months). Invited to speak at event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!