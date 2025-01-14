Bowties & Bourbon 2025

INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 10 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter. Logo on the event page on our website.Verbal recognition at the event. Full slide ad in event slideshow. Feature story on social media about the sponsorship and partnership. Ad in program (Full page). Listed in even press release. Logo on all printed materials. Logo on MPDM website homepage. Logo added to MPDM cover photo on Facebook leading up to the event. Ad in monthly newsletter (3 months). Invited to speak at event.

INCLUDES: Listing in event program. Social media post for donor level with *tag. Listing in event slideshow. Listing in Annual Report. 10 event tickets (each include 2 drink tickets). Quarterly recognition in e-newsletter. Logo on the event page on our website.Verbal recognition at the event. Full slide ad in event slideshow. Feature story on social media about the sponsorship and partnership. Ad in program (Full page). Listed in even press release. Logo on all printed materials. Logo on MPDM website homepage. Logo added to MPDM cover photo on Facebook leading up to the event. Ad in monthly newsletter (3 months). Invited to speak at event.

More details...