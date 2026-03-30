Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation and JCCL Foundation

Hosted by

Imani Pearls Community Development Foundation and JCCL Foundation

About this event

BowTies & Stilettos 2026 - GA & VIP

1414 S Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60608, USA

General Admission
$95

This ticket includes general admission and one drink ticket.

Prestige - Mezzanine (2 Person VIP) No Bottle Service
$300

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE BOTTLE SERVICE OR DRINK TICKETS!!

Prestige - Studio B (2 Person VIP) NO Bottle Service
$300

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for two people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE BOTTLE SERVICE OR DRINK TICKETS!!

Elevation - Patio (4 Person VIP) No Bottle Service
$500

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for four people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE BOTTLE SERVICE OR DRINK TICKETS!!

Elevation - Patio (4 Person VIP)
$1,000

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for four people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(1) Bottle of your choice

 

Elevation - Studio B (4 Person VIP)
$1,000

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for four people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(1) Bottle of your choice

Elevation - Mezzanine (4 Person VIP)
$1,000

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for four people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(1) Bottle of your choice

TENACITY - Studio A (6 Person VIP)
$1,250

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for six people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(1) Bottle of your choice

TENACITY - Studio B (6 Person VIP)
$1,250

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for six people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(1) Bottles of your choice

TENACITY - Mezzanine (6 Person VIP)
$1,250

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for six people, and (1) Valet parking pass.  

 

(1) Bottles of your choice

ASCENSION - Studio A (8 Person VIP)
$2,000

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for eight people, and (2) Valet parking pass.  

 

(2) Bottles of your choice

ASCENSION - Studio B (8 Person VIP)
$2,000

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for eight people, and (2) Valet parking pass.  

 

(2) Bottles of your choice

ASCENSION - Mezzanine (8 Person VIP)
$2,000

This ticket includes admission and reserved seating for eight people, and (2) Valet parking pass.  

 

(2) Bottlesof your choice

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