Bowties for Combat Boots Gala

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About this event
VIP couples include 2 tickets includes an elegant cocktail-style evening with dining, open bar, entertainment, and access to the Exotic Car Photo Experience.
Every ticket purchased directly supports Bowden’s Brigade’s mission to build veteran events and strengthen community through connection. Proceeds from the gala help fund weekly gatherings, day experiences, retreats, and other programs that ensure no veteran feels alone after service.
A gala ticket includes an elegant cocktail-style evening with dining, open bar, entertainment, and access to the Exotic Car Photo Experience.
Every ticket purchased directly supports Bowden’s Brigade’s mission to build veteran events and strengthen community through connection. Proceeds from the gala help fund weekly gatherings, day experiences, retreats, and other programs that ensure no veteran feels alone after service.
Adventure Retreat Partner
Impact: Funds a multi-day, all-inclusive veteran expedition designed to build deep connection, restore purpose, and create lasting impact.
Recognition:
Gala Access:
Adventure Retreat Partner
Impact: Funds an overnight or weekend veteran retreat focused on wellness, connection, and peer support.
Recognition:
Gala Access:
Mission Day Partner
Impact: Funds two single-day veteran experiences such as golf outings or fishing events.
Recognition:
Gala Access:
Veteran Experience Partner
Impact: Funds one all-inclusive veteran experience.
Recognition:
Gala Access:
Brigade Gathering Partner
Impact: Supports four Brigade Gatherings, our ongoing weekly veteran meetups
Recognition:
Gala Access:
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