Bowden’s Brigade

Hosted by

Bowden’s Brigade

About this event

Bowties for Combat Boots Gala

*South Side of Building

734 Utah Vly Dr, American Fork, UT 84003, USA

Gala Couple
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

VIP couples include 2 tickets includes an elegant cocktail-style evening with dining, open bar, entertainment, and access to the Exotic Car Photo Experience.


Every ticket purchased directly supports Bowden’s Brigade’s mission to build veteran events and strengthen community through connection. Proceeds from the gala help fund weekly gatherings, day experiences, retreats, and other programs that ensure no veteran feels alone after service.

Gala
$125

A gala ticket includes an elegant cocktail-style evening with dining, open bar, entertainment, and access to the Exotic Car Photo Experience.


Every ticket purchased directly supports Bowden’s Brigade’s mission to build veteran events and strengthen community through connection. Proceeds from the gala help fund weekly gatherings, day experiences, retreats, and other programs that ensure no veteran feels alone after service.

Honor Guard Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Adventure Retreat Partner


Impact: Funds a multi-day, all-inclusive veteran expedition designed to build deep connection, restore purpose, and create lasting impact.


Recognition:

  • Presenting Sponsor of the Gala
  • Named sponsor of Legacy Expedition Brand recognition throughout the sponsored experience and post-event storytelling

Gala Access:

  • 8 VIP tickets with premium reserved seating
  • Opportunity to address guests or present an award
Valor Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Adventure Retreat Partner


Impact: Funds an overnight or weekend veteran retreat focused on wellness, connection, and peer support.


Recognition:

  • Named sponsor of an Adventure Retreat
  • Recognition at the gala and throughout the retreat experience

Gala Access:

  • 6 VIP tickets with premium reserved seating
Patriot Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Mission Day Partner


Impact: Funds two single-day veteran experiences such as golf outings or fishing events.


Recognition:

  • Named sponsor of Mission Day experiences
  • Recognition connected to each supported event

Gala Access:

  • 4 VIP tickets with premium reserved seating
Service Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Veteran Experience Partner


Impact: Funds one all-inclusive veteran experience.


Recognition:

  • Sponsor recognition tied to the supported experience
  • Recognition connected to each supported event

Gala Access:

  • 2 VIP tickets with premium reserved seating
Boots on the Ground Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Brigade Gathering Partner


Impact: Supports four Brigade Gatherings, our ongoing weekly veteran meetups


Recognition:

  • Recognition as a supporter of our community-based program.

Gala Access:

  • 2 gala tickets
Add a donation for Bowden’s Brigade

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