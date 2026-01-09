Boxing and Wellness event

Join Broreavement for a Boxing & Wellness Class designed to help men and boys channel stress, anger, and emotions in a healthy and structured way.

This class uses boxing fundamentalspaired with guided conversation around:

Emotional regulation

Healthy anger release

Discipline, focus, and self-control

No prior boxing experience is required. This is a wellness-focused, non-contact class centered on mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

This event is part of Broreavement’s ongoing mission to provide safe, culturally responsive spaces for men and boys to process grief, stress, and life challenges.