Boxing and Wellness event

Join Broreavement for a Boxing & Wellness Class designed to help men and boys channel stress, anger, and emotions in a healthy and structured way.
This class uses boxing fundamentalspaired with guided conversation around:
No prior boxing experience is required. This is a wellness-focused, non-contact class centered on mental, emotional, and physical well-being.
This event is part of Broreavement’s ongoing mission to provide safe, culturally responsive spaces for men and boys to process grief, stress, and life challenges.
