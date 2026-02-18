Boxing in the Vines

About this event
General admission includes complimentary food throughout the event; guests may purchase their own wine from the vineyard.
VIP guests will enjoy one complimentary glass of Cauble Creek wine along with beautifully prepared food throughout the event.
Our VIP Table experience includes three bottles of Cauble Creek’s signature wine presented tableside, along with a beautifully curated selection of food served directly to your table—creating an elevated, intimate, and indulgent day for you and your guests.
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