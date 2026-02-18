Fight Life

Hosted by

Fight Life

About this event

Boxing in the Vines

700 Cauble Farm Rd

Salisbury, NC 28147, USA

Amateur Ticket
$40

General admission includes complimentary food throughout the event; guests may purchase their own wine from the vineyard.

Heavy Weight Ticket
$50

VIP guests will enjoy one complimentary glass of Cauble Creek wine along with beautifully prepared food throughout the event.

Elite Table
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Our VIP Table experience includes three bottles of Cauble Creek’s signature wine presented tableside, along with a beautifully curated selection of food served directly to your table—creating an elevated, intimate, and indulgent day for you and your guests.

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