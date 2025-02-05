Boy Scout Troop 222 Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

This ticket includes a delicious meal to be enjoyed at United Methodist Church for ONE person. Let the boys from Troop 222 serve your meal and clean up for you when you're done!:
- penne pasta
- breadstick
-salad
- drink
Enjoy your meal and share in some fellowship as you dine in at United Methodist Church (don't forget our cash only donation bake sale).
We appreciate your support!
Dine-In Family (Family of 4)
$50
This ticket includes a delicious meal to be enjoyed at United Methodist Church for a family of 4. Let the boys from Troop 222 serve your meal and clean up for you when you're done!:
- 4 penne pasta meals
- 4 breadsicks
- 4 salads
- 4 drinks
Enjoy your meal and share in some fellowship as you dine in at United Methodist Church (don't forget our cash only donation bake sale).
We appreciate your support!
Takeout
$15
This ticket includes a delicious takeout meal for ONE person. Pick up your meal between 5PM & 7PM and bring it home to enjoy! :
- Penne Pasta
- Breadstick
- Salad
Don't forget to check out the cash only bake sale before you leave!
Takeout Family (Family of 4)
$50
This ticket includes a delicious takeout meal for a family of 4. Pick up your meal between 5PM & 7PM and bring it home to enjoy! :
- 4 Penne Pasta
- 4 Breadstick
- 4 Salad
Don't forget to check out the cash only bake sale before you leave!
Dine-in Additional Family Member
$12
This ticket includes a delicious meal to be enjoyed at United Methodist Church for ONE additional family member. Let the boys from Troop 222 serve your meal and clean up for you when you're done!:
- penne pasta
- breadstick
-salad
- drink
Enjoy your meal and share in some fellowship as you dine in at United Methodist Church (don't forget our cash only donation bake sale).
We appreciate your support!
Take Out Additional Family Member
$12
This ticket includes a delicious takeout meal for ONE additional family member. Pick up your meal between 5PM & 7PM and bring it home to enjoy! :
- Penne Pasta
- Breadstick
- Salad
Don't forget to check out the cash only bake sale before you leave!
Add a donation for Boy Scout Troop 222 (Cedar Springs Rotary Foundation)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!