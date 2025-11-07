Boy Scout troop 557's Virtual Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Family dinner/game night basket.
includes 3 board games, and a $15 gift card to Red Robbin.
Gift card compliments of Red Robin Pitts Mills
Italian basket includes:
2 Ghiradelli chocolate bars, a bottle of gourmmet olive oil, Starbucks Verona coffee, gourmet Italian salami, $25 gift card to Falsetti’s Villa in Kittanning.
Gift card compliments of Falsettis Villa
Basket includes: insulated cooler, insulated Steelers tumbler, 2 Steelers coozies, a Penguins beenie, Steeler throw blanket, $15 Red Robin gift card.
Cooler compliments of Sarver true value. Gift card compli of Red Robin Pittsburgh Mills
4 bottles of wine in a wine tote. Compliments of La Vigneta Winery
Assorted toys and books. Perfect for littles 5 and under. Compliments of The Sanctuary Chuch.
Gift Certificate for 4 for for a brewery tour Pittsburgh Brewing Creighton.
Compliments of Pittsburgh brewing
Basket of assorted Mary Kay beauty products.
Compliments of Katie Duez.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!