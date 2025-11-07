Boy Scout troop 557

Boy Scout troop 557

Boy Scout troop 557's Virtual Raffle

Family dinner and game night package
$1

Family dinner/game night basket.

includes 3 board games, and a $15 gift card to Red Robbin.


Gift card compliments of Red Robin Pitts Mills

Italian Basket
$1

Italian basket includes:

2 Ghiradelli chocolate bars, a bottle of gourmmet olive oil, Starbucks Verona coffee, gourmet Italian salami, $25 gift card to Falsetti’s Villa in Kittanning.


Gift card compliments of Falsettis Villa

Pittsburgh Sports tailgate basket.
$1

Basket includes: insulated cooler, insulated Steelers tumbler, 2 Steelers coozies, a Penguins beenie, Steeler throw blanket, $15 Red Robin gift card.


Cooler compliments of Sarver true value. Gift card compli of Red Robin Pittsburgh Mills

Wine and wine tote
$1

4 bottles of wine in a wine tote. Compliments of La Vigneta Winery

Tiny tot basket
$1

Assorted toys and books. Perfect for littles 5 and under. Compliments of The Sanctuary Chuch.

Pittsburgh Brewing Tour Package
$1

Gift Certificate for 4 for for a brewery tour Pittsburgh Brewing Creighton.


Compliments of Pittsburgh brewing

Mary Kay basket
$1

Basket of assorted Mary Kay beauty products.


Compliments of Katie Duez.

