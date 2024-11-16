Boy Scout Troop 71 Winter Mini Session Photo Fundraiser with Jennifer Scinico Photography (FINAL PAYMENTS)

Total Package: $275 Includes: Full 30 minutes with photographer PLUS 15 minute changing period. (You will be booked for two sperate sessions with a 15-20 minute gap in to allow for clothing change. This session also accommodates groups larger than 7 individuals that may need extra time due to size.) ALL digital photos from your session – minimum guarantee 50 photos All custom backdrops included, Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, 15% off holiday cards or prints from JSP Store Balance of $200 due on date of session. This package is great for families looking for both pajama and holiday best photos - or large multi-generational sessions to allow time for additional photos with parents or grandparents and grouping of large families! You'll also optimize your time with the photographer for additional time dedicated to your family.

Total Package: $275 Includes: Full 30 minutes with photographer PLUS 15 minute changing period. (You will be booked for two sperate sessions with a 15-20 minute gap in to allow for clothing change. This session also accommodates groups larger than 7 individuals that may need extra time due to size.) ALL digital photos from your session – minimum guarantee 50 photos All custom backdrops included, Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, 15% off holiday cards or prints from JSP Store Balance of $200 due on date of session. This package is great for families looking for both pajama and holiday best photos - or large multi-generational sessions to allow time for additional photos with parents or grandparents and grouping of large families! You'll also optimize your time with the photographer for additional time dedicated to your family.

More details...