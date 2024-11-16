Boy Scout Troop 71 Winter Mini Session Photo Fundraiser with Jennifer Scinico Photography (FINAL PAYMENTS)
Holiday Character Bundle Session
$45
This includes 3 pre-paid photos with any character combination (Santa, the "Mean One", Elf); Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, Photo release, and private gallery. Full payment required at booking. This option is limited to a group of 4 people and is limited to the Santa room set only.
This includes 3 pre-paid photos with any character combination (Santa, the "Mean One", Elf); Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, Photo release, and private gallery. Full payment required at booking. This option is limited to a group of 4 people and is limited to the Santa room set only.
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Deluxe Holiday Package (FINAL PAYMENT)
$45
Total Package: $95 Includes: 10 digitally edited photos in a private gallery, Choice of 3 custom backgrounds, Private viewing portal & photo release. NO CHARACTER PHOTOS ARE INCLUDED. Balance of $45 due on date of session.
Total Package: $95 Includes: 10 digitally edited photos in a private gallery, Choice of 3 custom backgrounds, Private viewing portal & photo release. NO CHARACTER PHOTOS ARE INCLUDED. Balance of $45 due on date of session.
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Premium Holiday Package (FINAL PAYMENT)
$85
Total Package: $135 Includes: 16 digital photos, Choice of up to 4 custom backdrops Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, 15% off holiday cards or prints from JSP Store
Total Package: $135 Includes: 16 digital photos, Choice of up to 4 custom backdrops Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, 15% off holiday cards or prints from JSP Store
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Ultimate Holiday Package (FINAL PAYMENT)
$110
Total Package: $160 Includes: ALL digital photos from your session – minimum guarantee 30 photos All custom backdrops included, Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, 15% off holiday cards or prints from JSP Store Balance of
Total Package: $160 Includes: ALL digital photos from your session – minimum guarantee 30 photos All custom backdrops included, Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, 15% off holiday cards or prints from JSP Store Balance of
Total Package: $275 Includes: Full 30 minutes with photographer PLUS 15 minute changing period. (You will be booked for two sperate sessions with a 15-20 minute gap in to allow for clothing change. This session also accommodates groups larger than 7 individuals that may need extra time due to size.) ALL digital photos from your session – minimum guarantee 50 photos All custom backdrops included, Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, 15% off holiday cards or prints from JSP Store Balance of $200 due on date of session. This package is great for families looking for both pajama and holiday best photos - or large multi-generational sessions to allow time for additional photos with parents or grandparents and grouping of large families! You'll also optimize your time with the photographer for additional time dedicated to your family.
Total Package: $275 Includes: Full 30 minutes with photographer PLUS 15 minute changing period. (You will be booked for two sperate sessions with a 15-20 minute gap in to allow for clothing change. This session also accommodates groups larger than 7 individuals that may need extra time due to size.) ALL digital photos from your session – minimum guarantee 50 photos All custom backdrops included, Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, 15% off holiday cards or prints from JSP Store Balance of $200 due on date of session. This package is great for families looking for both pajama and holiday best photos - or large multi-generational sessions to allow time for additional photos with parents or grandparents and grouping of large families! You'll also optimize your time with the photographer for additional time dedicated to your family.
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Deluxe Package - Walk-In Only
$95
This group is for Walk-Ins only. You will be charged full price for the DELUXE PACKAGE by selecting this ticket.
This group is for Walk-Ins only. You will be charged full price for the DELUXE PACKAGE by selecting this ticket.
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Premium Package - Walk-In Only
$135
This group is for Walk-Ins only. You will be charged full price for the PREMIUM PACKAGE by selecting this ticket.
This group is for Walk-Ins only. You will be charged full price for the PREMIUM PACKAGE by selecting this ticket.
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Ultimate Package - Walk-In Only
$160
This group is for Walk-Ins only. You will be charged full price for the ULTIMATE PACKAGE by selecting this ticket.
This group is for Walk-Ins only. You will be charged full price for the ULTIMATE PACKAGE by selecting this ticket.
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Ultimate Plus * Walk-In Only
$275
This group is for Walk-Ins only. You will be charged full price for the ULTIMATE PLUS PACKAGE by selecting this ticket.
This group is for Walk-Ins only. You will be charged full price for the ULTIMATE PLUS PACKAGE by selecting this ticket.
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Add a donation for JSP Fundraising w/ BST71
$
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