Boy Scout Troop 71 Winter Photo Fundraiser

This includes 5 digital photos with any character combination (Santa, the "Mean One", Elf); Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, Photo release, and private gallery. Full payment required at booking. This option is limited to a group of 4 people.
Total Cost: $95 | Includes: 8 digital photos, Choice of 3 custom backgrounds, Private viewing portal & photo release. NO CHARACTER PHOTOS ARE INCLUDED. $50 deposit at booking.
Limited to group of 6 people. Additional people may be accommodated for extra fee.
Balance due at session: $45
Total Cost: $145 | Includes: 14 digital photos, Choice of up to 4 custom backdrops Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa. $50 deposit at booking.
Limited to group of 6 people. Additional people may be accommodated for extra fee.
Balance due at session: $95
Total Cost: $165 | Includes: ALL digital photos from your session – minimum guarantee 25 photos. Use of ALL custom backdrops, Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, $50 deposit at booking.
Limited to group of 6 people. Additional people may be accommodated for extra fee.
Balance due at session: $110
Total Cost: $275 | Includes: Full 30 minutes with photographer PLUS 15 minute changing period. (You will be booked for two sperate sessions with a 15-20 minute gap in to allow for clothing change. ALL digital photos from your session – minimum guarantee 45 photos. Use of ALL custom backdrops included, Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa. PLUS as a special gift for booking this Platinum double session, we'll give you one free magical extra!
This package is great for families looking for both pajama and holiday best photos - or large multi-generational sessions to allow time for additional photos with parents or grandparents and grouping of large families! You'll also optimize your time with the photographer for additional time dedicated to your family. Limited to 8 people. Additional people may be accommodated for extra fee.
*Requires $90 deposit.
Balance due at session: $185
