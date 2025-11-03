Boy Scout Troop 71 Winter Photo Fundraiser (Final Payments)

Offered by
This includes 5 digital photos with any character combination (Santa, the "Mean One", Elf); Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, Photo release, and private gallery. Full payment required at booking. This option is limited to a group of 4 people.
Total Cost: $95 | Includes: 8 digital photos, Choice of 3 custom backgrounds, Private viewing portal & photo release. NO CHARACTER PHOTOS ARE INCLUDED.
Total Cost: $145 | Includes: 14 digital photos, Choice of up to 4 custom backdrops Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa.
Total Cost: $165 | Includes: ALL digital photos from your session – minimum guarantee 25 photos. Use of ALL custom backdrops, Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa, $50 deposit at booking.
Total Cost: $275 |UPGRADE NOW FOR A FULL 30 minutes with photographer. ALL digital photos from your session – minimum guarantee 45 photos. Use of ALL custom backdrops included, Private viewing portal & photo release, Holiday Character Photo Included (Santa and/or "The Mean One" & Elf) Special gift for all children and pets from Santa. PLUS as a special gift for booking this Platinum double session, we'll give you one free magical extra!
You'll get the opportunity to optimize your session with the photographer for additional time dedicated to your family. Limited to 8 people. Additional people may be accommodated for extra fee.
