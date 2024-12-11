Boyd County Cub’s Baseball Card Creation

Teeny Mini Player Creation with Card Print item
Teeny Mini Player Creation with Card Print item
Teeny Mini Player Creation with Card Print item
Teeny Mini Player Creation with Card Print
$25
1Teeny Mini Player Creation from a digital photo of your choice. Creation will be made into a sports card based off the iconic Topps Card releases. Design #1 Design #2. Image will be delivered digitally with full printing rights combined with 1 Print of the Card. Instructions for uploading your image will be provided in email after your purchase.
Regular Custom Card Creation(Non-Teeny Mini) with Card Print item
Regular Custom Card Creation(Non-Teeny Mini) with Card Print item
Regular Custom Card Creation(Non-Teeny Mini) with Card Print item
Regular Custom Card Creation(Non-Teeny Mini) with Card Print
$20
1 Custom Card Creation from a digital photo of your choice. Creation will be made into a sports card based off the iconic Topps Card releases. Design 1 (Nolan Ryan Card) Design 2 (Bo Jackson Card) . Image will be delivered digitally with full printing rights combined with 1 Print of the Card. Instructions for uploading your image will be provided in email after your purchase.
Add a donation for Boyd County Travel Baseball Corp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!