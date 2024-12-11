Boyd County Cub’s Baseball Card Creation

1Teeny Mini Player Creation from a digital photo of your choice. Creation will be made into a sports card based off the iconic Topps Card releases. Design #1 Design #2.
Image will be delivered digitally with full printing rights combined with 1 Print of the Card.
Instructions for uploading your image will be provided in email after your purchase.
1Teeny Mini Player Creation from a digital photo of your choice. Creation will be made into a sports card based off the iconic Topps Card releases. Design #1 Design #2.
Image will be delivered digitally with full printing rights combined with 1 Print of the Card.
Instructions for uploading your image will be provided in email after your purchase.
Regular Custom Card Creation(Non-Teeny Mini) with Card Print
$20
1 Custom Card Creation from a digital photo of your choice. Creation will be made into a sports card based off the iconic Topps Card releases. Design 1 (Nolan Ryan Card) Design 2 (Bo Jackson Card) .
Image will be delivered digitally with full printing rights combined with 1 Print of the Card.
Instructions for uploading your image will be provided in email after your purchase.
1 Custom Card Creation from a digital photo of your choice. Creation will be made into a sports card based off the iconic Topps Card releases. Design 1 (Nolan Ryan Card) Design 2 (Bo Jackson Card) .
Image will be delivered digitally with full printing rights combined with 1 Print of the Card.
Instructions for uploading your image will be provided in email after your purchase.
Add a donation for Boyd County Travel Baseball Corp
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!