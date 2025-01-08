Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America

Offered by

Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America

About the memberships

Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America Memberships 2025

Individual Membership
$40

Valid for one year

Open to those United States of America residents 18 years of age or older. Regular members enjoy all privileges including the right to vote, join committees and hold office.

Household Membership
$70

Valid for one year

Open to all members of the same household with two being United States of America residents & 18 years of age or older having one vote each and hold office, and the other members having all other privileges of membership.

Associate
$25

Valid for one year

Open to those 18 years of age or older and enjoy all privileges of membership except the right to vote and hold office. Usually held by non-US residents or those not yet able to secure sponsors.

Junior Membership
$15

Valid for one year

Open to those United State of America residents less than 18 years of age. Juniors enjoy all privileges of membership except the right to vote and hold office.

Life Individual Membership
$1,000

No expiration

One-time dues for those United States of America residents 18 years of age or older. Includes the right to vote and hold office.

Life Household Membership
$1,500

No expiration

One -time dues open to all members of the same household with two of the household members being United States of America residents 18 years of age or older. Includes two votes per household and to hold office.

Breeder Yearly Directory Renewal Fee
$100

Valid for one year

This is for Breeders that are already members of the Breeder Directory and are renewing. This is an additional fee to your regular membership.

Add a donation for Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!