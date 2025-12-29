Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America Memberships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Open to those United States of America residents 18 years of age or older. Regular members enjoy all privileges including the right to vote, join committees and hold office.
Valid for one year
Open to all members of the same household with two being United States of America residents & 18 years of age or older having one vote each and hold office, and the other members having all other privileges of membership.
Valid for one year
Open to those 18 years of age or older and enjoy all privileges of membership except the right to vote and hold office. Usually held by non-US residents or those not yet able to secure sponsors.
Valid for one year
Open to those United State of America residents less than 18 years of age. Juniors enjoy all privileges of membership except the right to vote and hold office.
No expiration
One-time dues for those United States of America residents 18 years of age or older. Includes the right to vote and hold office.
No expiration
One -time dues open to all members of the same household with two of the household members being United States of America residents 18 years of age or older. Includes two votes per household and to hold office.
Valid for one year
This is for Breeders that are already members of the Breeder Directory and are renewing. This is an additional fee to your regular membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!