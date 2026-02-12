Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America's 2026 National Specialty Silent Auction

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Starting bid
🌟 One‑of‑a‑Kind Custom Stanley Quencher – Plum, 40 oz
Among this year’s standout items, this one‑of‑a‑kind custom Stanley Quencher rises to the top. Crafted in a striking plum finish and built on the iconic 40‑ounce Stanley design, this piece is truly in a class of its own.
Why Everyone Will Want It
This is the kind of item that sparks bidding battles and bragging rights. If you appreciate exclusivity and craftsmanship, this plum beauty is calling your name.
Starting bid
Table Works Ultralight Grooming Table — Small or Medium (Shipping Included in Continental U.S.)
Donated by: Table Works
Upgrade your grooming setup with a premium Ultralight Grooming Table from Table Works, trusted by professional handlers and groomers nationwide. Lightweight, durable, and built for the demands of show life, these tables are a staple ringside for a reason.
The winning bidder may choose either the Small or Medium ultralight model—perfect for travel, show days, or home grooming.
Dimensions:
OR
What’s Included:
A fantastic addition to any exhibitor’s toolkit—and an exceptional value with shipping covered.
Please Note:
Link to the product page: https://tableworks.com/collections/ultra-light-dog-grooming-tables
Current Lead Time For Tables: 6-8 Weeks
We make our tables by hand after the order is placed. Making sure the quality of each table is up to our standards takes time and is worth the wait.
Starting bid
Table Works Grooming Arm — Small, Medium, or Large (Shipping Included in Continental U.S.)
Donated by: Table Works
Upgrade your grooming setup with a premium Grooming Arm from Table Works, known for durability, stability, and professional‑grade construction. Perfect for show grooming or at‑home use, this arm pairs beautifully with any compatible grooming table.
The winning bidder may choose a Small, Medium, or Large grooming arm to best suit their dog and grooming needs.
What’s Included:
Please Note:
A fantastic addition to any exhibitor’s grooming toolkit.
Link to Product Page: https://tableworks.com/collections/dog-grooming-arms
Starting bid
Vera Bradley XL Travel Duffel – “Dog Park”
This Vera Bradley XL Travel Duffel in “Dog Park” is pure joy in bag form. Covered in quirky cartoon pups and bright colors, it’s the kind of bag that makes people smile before they even ask where you got it.
Why It’s a Winner
Whoever takes this home is guaranteed to be the most stylish human in any lobby, RV park, or grooming spot!
Starting bid
Nature’s Farmacy Dogzymes Essentials Kit
Donated by Nature’s Farmacy
Every dog handler needs a kit like this — a powerhouse trio of supplements designed to keep dogs healthy, happy, and performing at their best. Whether you’re raising puppies, conditioning adults, or supporting seniors, this bundle delivers daily wellness in all the right ways.
What’s Included
This is the kind of kit handlers rely on year‑round — practical, trusted, and packed with value. A huge thank‑you to Nature’s Farmacy for supporting our specialty with this generous donation.
Website: https://naturesfarmacy.com
Starting bid
Kate Spade New York Handbag
This Kate Spade handbag brings instant “I’ve‑got‑my‑life‑together” energy — even if the inside is 40% dog treats and ring armbands. With its structured silhouette, smooth finish, and signature gold‑tone hardware, it’s the perfect mix of polished and playful.
Why It’s Fabulous
This bag is stylish, versatile, and guaranteed to make someone very happy when they walk away with it.
Starting bid
One Handling Fee with the Brian Livingston Handling — Let Your Dog Shine Under a Pro Lead
Donated by: Brian Livingston Handling
Get ready to boost your dog’s ring presence with this electrifying opportunity. Brian Livingston Handling is offering one handling fee for a single dog at any all‑breed show where the team is already in attendance.
This is your chance to hand the lead to a team known for precision, professionalism, and that unmistakable “wow” factor in the ring. When the Livingston team steps in, dogs look confident, polished, and ready to compete.
What You’re Bidding On:
Requirements:
A fantastic way to elevate your dog’s performance and enjoy the thrill of seeing them handled by one of the sport’s standout teams.
Starting bid
K9 Kravings Gift Basket — Premium Raw Nutrition & Treats
Donated by: K9 Kravings
Treat your dog to the very best with this K9 Kravings Gift Basket, generously donated by one of the most trusted names in raw nutrition. Packed with high‑quality goodies, this basket is perfect for dogs who love bold flavors, wholesome ingredients, and nutritious rewards.
K9 Kravings is known for their commitment to fresh, biologically appropriate diets—and this basket brings that same quality straight to your home.
What’s Included:
Whether you’re already a K9 Kravings fan or looking to introduce your dog to top‑tier nutrition, this basket is a fantastic score.
Website: https://www.k-9kraving.com/
Starting bid
Handling Seminar with Norma Smith — 2‑Day Intensive (One Spot)
Donated by: Norma Smith
Elevate your ring performance with this coveted opportunity: a spot in one of Norma Smith’s highly sought‑after two‑day handling seminars, held at select locations across the United States.
Norma’s seminars are known for their hands‑on coaching, individualized attention, and transformative impact on handlers at every level. Whether you’re polishing presentation, improving teamwork, or building confidence in the ring, this experience delivers unmatched value.
What’s Included:
A rare chance to learn from the best — and support the BSCBAA National Specialty at the same time.
This certificate is valid for use at the listed seminars or any future Norma Smith handling seminar.
Exeter, NH (March 14-15th)
Beaver, PA (March 28-29th)
Starting bid
1:1 Handling Lesson with Andy Linton — Westminster Best in Show Winner (2026)
Donated by: Andy Linton
Unlock a rare opportunity to train with one of the most accomplished handlers in the sport. This auction item grants you a private, one‑on‑one handling lesson with Andy Linton — the 2026 Westminster Best in Show winner and the legendary “Mr. Doberman.”
Andy is celebrated for his precision, calm authority, and unmatched ability to bring out the best in every dog he takes into the ring. His coaching is transformative, whether you’re refining movement, elevating teamwork, or perfecting your dog’s free stack.
What’s Included:
This is a truly special chance to learn from a master — the kind of insight that stays with you for a lifetime in the sport.
Starting bid
One‑of‑a‑Kind Custom Stanley‑Style Tumbler – Tiger Lily, 40 oz
Bold, bright, and impossible to overlook — this Tiger Lily custom tumbler is pure sunshine in cup form. With its vibrant orange color and exclusive event design, it’s the kind of cup that instantly becomes someone’s prized possession.
Why It’s a Standout
This is the cup people spot across the grooming area and immediately ask, “Okay… where did you get THAT?” Whoever wins it is walking away with a bright, joyful, totally unique treasure.
Starting bid
Handling Fee with Lydia Frey
Donated by: Lydia Frey
Here’s your chance to have your dog presented by Lydia Frey, a respected and talented all‑breed handler known for her polished presentation and calm, confident ring presence. Lydia brings out the best in every dog she takes into the ring, making this a fantastic opportunity for any exhibitor.
This auction item grants you one full handling fee at any all‑breed show where Lydia is already in attendance—a convenient, high‑value way to elevate your dog’s performance without added travel coordination.
What’s Included:
Requirements:
Exclusions:
Website: http://www.southernpointers.com/
Starting bid
One Handling Fee with the Brian Livingston Handling — Let Your Dog Shine Under a Pro Lead
Donated by: Brian Livingston Handling
Get ready to boost your dog’s ring presence with this electrifying opportunity. Brian Livingston Handling is offering one handling fee for a single dog at any all‑breed show where the team is already in attendance.
This is your chance to hand the lead to a team known for precision, professionalism, and that unmistakable “wow” factor in the ring. When the Livingston team steps in, dogs look confident, polished, and ready to compete.
What You’re Bidding On:
Requirements:
A fantastic way to elevate your dog’s performance and enjoy the thrill of seeing them handled by one of the sport’s standout teams.
Starting bid
Stanley All‑Day Julienne Midi Cooler – Hot Coral (20‑Can / 12‑Qt)
Bright, bold, and ready for anything — this Stanley All‑Day Julienne Midi Cooler in Hot Coral is the cooler that refuses to be ignored. It’s compact enough to carry with ease but roomy enough to stash everything you need for a full day ringside, on the road, or out in the field.
Why It’s Awesome
This cooler is equal parts practical and fun — the kind of gear that makes people say, “Okay, that’s actually really nice.” Whoever wins it is walking away with a seriously useful (and seriously good‑looking) piece of Stanley magic.
Starting bid
Hand‑Crafted Queen‑Sized Quilt
Donated by Mike and Mariah Swinker
This stunning hand‑crafted queen‑sized quilt is a true work of art — the kind of piece that instantly becomes a family favorite. With its vibrant mix of colors, intricate stitching, and beautifully pieced geometric design, it brings both craftsmanship and personality to any room.
Why It’s Special
This quilt is the kind of item people “accidentally” outbid their friends for. Cozy, colorful, and crafted with heart, it’s ready to become someone’s new favorite heirloom.
Starting bid
Clear Bag & Tumbler Set Featuring the 2026 BSCBAA National Specialty Artwork
Donated by: The Boykin Spaniel Rescue
This coordinated clear bag and tumbler set features the official 2026 BSCBAA National Specialty artwork, making it a perfect keepsake for anyone who loves the Little Brown Dog and the spirit of our National. Bright, cheerful, and beautifully themed, it’s the kind of set that makes you smile the moment you see it.
What’s Included
A heartfelt thank‑you to The Boykin Spaniel Rescue for donating this charming set and supporting the breed in such a meaningful way.
Website: https://www.boykinspanielrescue.org/
Starting bid
Gift Basket from Aura Pets — Local Maryland Favorite
Donated by: Aura Pets — Local Maryland Business
Enjoy a beautifully curated gift basket from Aura Pets, a beloved local Maryland pet boutique known for high‑quality products and exceptional care for dogs and their people. This basket is packed with thoughtfully selected goodies your dog will love—perfect for pampering, treating, or discovering new favorites.
Aura Pets is a proud Maryland small business, and their support brings a wonderful local touch to our auction.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Custom Hand‑Crafted Show Lead
Donated by Marla Valhala
This gorgeous custom show lead is a true standout — hand‑crafted with care, style, and a color palette that feels perfectly inspired by both our Little Brown Dog and the breezy charm of a coastal specialty. With its rich braiding and beautifully detailed beads, it’s the kind of lead that looks stunning in the ring and feels special every time you pick it up.
Why It Shines
Whether you’re stepping into the ring or adding something special to your show‑day lineup, this lead brings both beauty and meaning — a perfect blend of craftsmanship and Boykin spirit.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/272828910512897
Starting bid
Custom Umbrella Featuring the Boykin Spaniel Silhouette
Donated by Beekauz Kennel — Dan & Sharon Kauzlarich
Stay dry in style with this beautiful custom umbrella showcasing the beloved Boykin Spaniel silhouette. With its elegant pattern and rich coloring, it’s the kind of umbrella that turns a rainy day into an opportunity to show off a little LBD pride.
Why It’s Special
This is the umbrella people notice. A perfect blend of function, charm, and Boykin spirit.
Beekauz Kennel Website: http://www.beekauzkennels.com/
Starting bid
Blanton’s Single Barrel Allocated Bourbon
Donated by Ann Thrun
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon (93 proof/46.5% ABV) is a highly sought-after, premium Kentucky straight bourbon produced by Buffalo Trace, famously known as the world's first commercially sold single-barrel bourbon. It features a complex, sweet flavor profile with notes of nutmeg, caramel, and vanilla.
Why It’s Exceptional
This is the bottle people save for milestones, celebrations, and moments that matter. A heartfelt thank‑you to Ann Thrun for donating such a coveted and memorable item.
Bidders must be 21 years or older. This item cannot be shipped.
Starting bid
UC Davis VGL Gift Package
Donated by UC Davis Veterinary Genetics Laboratory
This fantastic bundle from UC Davis VGL is a breeder’s dream and an exhibitor’s best friend. Packed with practical goodies and real value, it’s the perfect mix of useful tools and a generous credit toward the gold‑standard in canine genetic testing.
What’s Included
This package is both practical and valuable, making it a standout item for anyone invested in responsible breeding and canine health. A huge thank‑you to UC Davis VGL for supporting our community with this generous donation.
VGL Website: https://vgl.ucdavis.edu/
Starting bid
Chris Christensen Grooming Bundle
Donated by Chris Christensen
This premium grooming set from Chris Christensen has everything you need to keep coats silky, smooth, and show‑ready. Whether you’re prepping for the ring or just keeping your dog looking fabulous at home, these products deliver the kind of results exhibitors swear by.
What’s Included
This is a powerhouse kit for anyone who loves a beautifully finished coat. High‑quality, practical, and ready to make someone’s grooming routine a whole lot easier.
Chris Christensen Website: https://chrischristensen.com/
Starting bid
Every Sporting Handler’s Dream Kit
Donated by Beekauz Kennel/Sharon & Dan Kauzlarich
Built for early mornings, wet retrieves, long blind retrieves, and the kind of days when you and your dog earn every bit of pride you carry home. This kit brings together three field‑ready essentials that hold up to real work and look good doing it.
What’s Inside
This is the kit handlers throw in the truck and never take out — rugged, practical, and ready for the next retrieve, the next series, or the next sunrise in the field.
Beekauz Kennel Website: http://www.beekauzkennels.com/
Starting bid
Custom Wine & Cheese Board with Premium Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
Donated by Beekauz Kennel/Dan & Sharon Kauzlarich
Indulge in an elevated tasting experience with this beautifully crafted BSCBAA custom wine and cheese board, complete with essential accessories that blend style and function. Paired with a premium bottle of Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc (2024), this package offers a refined balance of craftsmanship and flavor—perfect for entertaining or enjoying a peaceful evening at home.
A standout addition to any collection and a thoughtful gift for wine lovers and hosts alike.
Beekauz Kennel Website: http://www.beekauzkennels.com/
Bidder must be 21 years or older. This item cannot be shipped.
Starting bid
Easy Lead & Check Cord Package
Donated by Standing Stone Kennel
Upgrade your training toolkit with this professional‑grade Easy Lead and Check Cord set.
Easy Lead
Designed for clear communication and gentle control, the Easy Lead helps guide your dog without creating pressure or discomfort. Its balanced design encourages proper heel position, making it ideal for daily walks, obedience work, and early training sessions.
Check Cord
Perfect for field training, recall work, and controlled freedom, the check cord gives your dog room to explore while keeping you connected. Its durable construction resists tangling and wear, offering reliable performance whether you're in the yard, the field, or on the training grounds.
Together, these tools provide a versatile, handler‑friendly setup suitable for both new dog owners and seasoned trainers.
Starting bid
B.S. Photography — renowned for making pets look their absolute best — is generously offering an in-studio basic portrait session, including an 11x14 print (a $775 value). The studio is located in Columbia, Maryland.
As our BSCBAA National Specialty ringside photographer, their work beautifully captures the essence and elegance of our dogs.
A heartfelt thank you to B.S. Photography for this incredible and generous donation!
Website: https://bsphotography.net/info/
Starting bid
We’re excited to feature a generous donation from Michelle Smith Wolcott! Michelle is a skilled, dependable handler and a wonderful supporter of our breed community. Her professionalism ringside and calm, confident presentation make her a fantastic asset in the ring.
Her willingness to donate her time and talent reflects her dedication to the sport and to supporting the BSCBAA National Specialty.
Donation Includes:
• Professional ringside handling (arrangements made in advance)
• Non-Specialty, non-Westminster shows
• Dog must be ring ready
Thank you, Michelle, for your generosity and continued support of the little brown dogs!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!