Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America

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Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America

About this event

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Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America's 2026 National Specialty Silent Auction

BSCBAA Custom Stanley 40oz Quencher item
BSCBAA Custom Stanley 40oz Quencher item
BSCBAA Custom Stanley 40oz Quencher
$30

Starting bid

🌟 One‑of‑a‑Kind Custom Stanley Quencher – Plum, 40 oz


Among this year’s standout items, this one‑of‑a‑kind custom Stanley Quencher rises to the top. Crafted in a striking plum finish and built on the iconic 40‑ounce Stanley design, this piece is truly in a class of its own.


Why Everyone Will Want It

  • Unique custom design — there is only one like it
  • Premium Stanley quality with a generous 40‑ounce capacity
  • Bold plum color that turns heads
  • Perfect for long show days, road trips, training sessions, or everyday use
  • A collector’s item you won’t find anywhere else — priceless

This is the kind of item that sparks bidding battles and bragging rights. If you appreciate exclusivity and craftsmanship, this plum beauty is calling your name.

Table Works Grooming Table item
Table Works Grooming Table item
Table Works Grooming Table
$300

Starting bid

Table Works Ultralight Grooming Table — Small or Medium (Shipping Included in Continental U.S.)

Donated by: Table Works


Upgrade your grooming setup with a premium Ultralight Grooming Table from Table Works, trusted by professional handlers and groomers nationwide. Lightweight, durable, and built for the demands of show life, these tables are a staple ringside for a reason.

The winning bidder may choose either the Small or Medium ultralight model—perfect for travel, show days, or home grooming.


Dimensions:

  • Small: Our Ultra Light-Weight grooming table for small breed dogs. DOES NOT INCLUDE GROOMING ARM. This table is 18"x30" and has adjustable legs which change the height of the table in two inch increments between 26" to 36". The table weighs approximately 15 pounds, folds up, and has a convenient carrying handle. Handcrafted in the USA.

OR

  • Medium: Our Ultra Light-Weight grooming table for medium breed dogs. DOES NOT INCLUDE GROOMING ARM. This table is 24"x36" and has adjustable legs which change the height of the table in two inch increments between 26" to 36". The table weighs approximately 20 pounds, folds up, and has a convenient carrying handle. Handcrafted in the USA.

What’s Included:

  • One Table Works Ultralight Grooming Table (Small or Medium)
  • Shipping included within the continental United States
  • Lightweight, sturdy, professional‑grade construction designed for easy transport and long‑term use
  • Winner will have their choice of available colors

A fantastic addition to any exhibitor’s toolkit—and an exceptional value with shipping covered.


Please Note:

  • Grooming arm is not included

Link to the product page: https://tableworks.com/collections/ultra-light-dog-grooming-tables

Current Lead Time For Tables: 6-8 Weeks

We make our tables by hand after the order is placed. Making sure the quality of each table is up to our standards takes time and is worth the wait.


Table Works Grooming Arm item
Table Works Grooming Arm item
Table Works Grooming Arm
$60

Starting bid

Table Works Grooming Arm — Small, Medium, or Large (Shipping Included in Continental U.S.)


Donated by: Table Works


Upgrade your grooming setup with a premium Grooming Arm from Table Works, known for durability, stability, and professional‑grade construction. Perfect for show grooming or at‑home use, this arm pairs beautifully with any compatible grooming table.

The winning bidder may choose a Small, Medium, or Large grooming arm to best suit their dog and grooming needs.


What’s Included:

  • One Table Works Grooming Arm (choice of Small, Medium, or Large)
  • Shipping included within the continental United States
  • High‑quality, lightweight, and built for long‑term reliability

Please Note:

  • Grooming table is not included

A fantastic addition to any exhibitor’s grooming toolkit.

Link to Product Page: https://tableworks.com/collections/dog-grooming-arms

Vera Bradley XL Weekend Tote item
Vera Bradley XL Weekend Tote item
Vera Bradley XL Weekend Tote item
Vera Bradley XL Weekend Tote
$75

Starting bid

Vera Bradley XL Travel Duffel – “Dog Park”

This Vera Bradley XL Travel Duffel in “Dog Park” is pure joy in bag form. Covered in quirky cartoon pups and bright colors, it’s the kind of bag that makes people smile before they even ask where you got it.


Why It’s a Winner

  • XL size = all the space you need for show weekends, road trips, or your “I swear I’m packing light” attempt
  • Soft quilted cotton that’s comfy to carry and impossible to mix up with anyone else’s gear
  • Retired pattern, so you’ll be rocking a little collector’s‑item swagger
  • Perfect for grooming supplies, ring essentials, or just adding some canine flair to your travel game

Whoever takes this home is guaranteed to be the most stylish human in any lobby, RV park, or grooming spot!

Nature's Farmacy Kit item
Nature's Farmacy Kit
$60

Starting bid

Nature’s Farmacy Dogzymes Essentials Kit

Donated by Nature’s Farmacy


Every dog handler needs a kit like this — a powerhouse trio of supplements designed to keep dogs healthy, happy, and performing at their best. Whether you’re raising puppies, conditioning adults, or supporting seniors, this bundle delivers daily wellness in all the right ways.


What’s Included

  • Dogzymes Ultimate — a complete vitamin, mineral, and omega blend for skin, coat, and overall wellness
  • Dogzymes Probiotic Max — high‑potency probiotics, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes to support gut health
  • Dogzymes Paste — a convenient probiotic paste for quick support during stress, travel, or competition days
  • Plus: Nature’s Farmacy tote, catalog, and calendar to round out the package

This is the kind of kit handlers rely on year‑round — practical, trusted, and packed with value. A huge thank‑you to Nature’s Farmacy for supporting our specialty with this generous donation.

Website: https://naturesfarmacy.com

Kate Spade Purse item
Kate Spade Purse item
Kate Spade Purse
$75

Starting bid

Kate Spade New York Handbag


This Kate Spade handbag brings instant “I’ve‑got‑my‑life‑together” energy — even if the inside is 40% dog treats and ring armbands. With its structured silhouette, smooth finish, and signature gold‑tone hardware, it’s the perfect mix of polished and playful.


Why It’s Fabulous

  • A timeless neutral shade that goes with everything from jeans to dinner‑out glam
  • Sleek top‑handle design that makes you look effortlessly put‑together
  • Signature Kate Spade details that give off quiet luxury vibes
  • Just the right size for everyday essentials, weekend adventures, or pretending you’re the organized friend

This bag is stylish, versatile, and guaranteed to make someone very happy when they walk away with it.

Brian Livingston Handling Fee item
Brian Livingston Handling Fee
$75

Starting bid

One Handling Fee with the Brian Livingston Handling — Let Your Dog Shine Under a Pro Lead

Donated by: Brian Livingston Handling


Get ready to boost your dog’s ring presence with this electrifying opportunity. Brian Livingston Handling is offering one handling fee for a single dog at any all‑breed show where the team is already in attendance.

This is your chance to hand the lead to a team known for precision, professionalism, and that unmistakable “wow” factor in the ring. When the Livingston team steps in, dogs look confident, polished, and ready to compete.


What You’re Bidding On:

  • One handling fee for one dog
  • Valid at any all‑breed show where Brian Livingston Handling is present
  • Expert, polished presentation from a respected professional team

Requirements:

  • Dog must be ring‑ready and prepared to step into the spotlight

A fantastic way to elevate your dog’s performance and enjoy the thrill of seeing them handled by one of the sport’s standout teams.


Website: https://www.brianlivingstonhandler.com/index.html

K-9 Kravings Basket item
K-9 Kravings Basket item
K-9 Kravings Basket item
K-9 Kravings Basket
$100

Starting bid

K9 Kravings Gift Basket — Premium Raw Nutrition & Treats

Donated by: K9 Kravings


Treat your dog to the very best with this K9 Kravings Gift Basket, generously donated by one of the most trusted names in raw nutrition. Packed with high‑quality goodies, this basket is perfect for dogs who love bold flavors, wholesome ingredients, and nutritious rewards.

K9 Kravings is known for their commitment to fresh, biologically appropriate diets—and this basket brings that same quality straight to your home.


What’s Included:

  • A curated selection of K9 Kravings treats and goodies
  • Premium, nutrient‑dense items your dog will absolutely love
  • A fun mix of flavors and textures to explore

Whether you’re already a K9 Kravings fan or looking to introduce your dog to top‑tier nutrition, this basket is a fantastic score.

Website: https://www.k-9kraving.com/

Norma Smith Handling Seminar Registration item
Norma Smith Handling Seminar Registration
$125

Starting bid

Handling Seminar with Norma Smith — 2‑Day Intensive (One Spot)

Donated by: Norma Smith


Elevate your ring performance with this coveted opportunity: a spot in one of Norma Smith’s highly sought‑after two‑day handling seminars, held at select locations across the United States.

Norma’s seminars are known for their hands‑on coaching, individualized attention, and transformative impact on handlers at every level. Whether you’re polishing presentation, improving teamwork, or building confidence in the ring, this experience delivers unmatched value.


What’s Included:

  • One participant spot in a 2‑day Norma Smith handling seminar
  • Choice of seminar location (from her scheduled U.S. events)
  • Expert instruction from one of the most respected names in the sport

A rare chance to learn from the best — and support the BSCBAA National Specialty at the same time.


This certificate is valid for use at the listed seminars or any future Norma Smith handling seminar.

Exeter, NH (March 14-15th)

Beaver, PA (March 28-29th)


Website: https://www.facebook.com/norma.smith.213204/

Handling Lesson with Andy Linton item
Handling Lesson with Andy Linton
$75

Starting bid

1:1 Handling Lesson with Andy Linton — Westminster Best in Show Winner (2026)

Donated by: Andy Linton


Unlock a rare opportunity to train with one of the most accomplished handlers in the sport. This auction item grants you a private, one‑on‑one handling lesson with Andy Linton — the 2026 Westminster Best in Show winner and the legendary “Mr. Doberman.”


Andy is celebrated for his precision, calm authority, and unmatched ability to bring out the best in every dog he takes into the ring. His coaching is transformative, whether you’re refining movement, elevating teamwork, or perfecting your dog’s free stack.


What’s Included:

  • One private, individualized handling lesson (approximately 45 minutes) with Andy Linton
  • Coaching tailored to your dog, your goals, and your ring challenges
  • Expert guidance on free stacking, presentation, and ring strategy
  • Winner will coordinate with Andy to meet at a show he is already attending

This is a truly special chance to learn from a master — the kind of insight that stays with you for a lifetime in the sport.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/andy.linton.12/

Custom BSCBAA 40 OZ Quencher item
Custom BSCBAA 40 OZ Quencher item
Custom BSCBAA 40 OZ Quencher
$30

Starting bid

One‑of‑a‑Kind Custom Stanley‑Style Tumbler – Tiger Lily, 40 oz


Bold, bright, and impossible to overlook — this Tiger Lily custom tumbler is pure sunshine in cup form. With its vibrant orange color and exclusive event design, it’s the kind of cup that instantly becomes someone’s prized possession.


Why It’s a Standout

  • Eye‑catching Tiger Lily orange that radiates energy
  • Custom event artwork featuring the BSCBAA National Specialty – Maryland 2026
  • 40‑ounce capacity for long show days, road trips, or powering through life
  • A true one‑of‑a‑kind piece — no duplicates, no backups, no second chances
  • Built for everyday use but special enough to show off

This is the cup people spot across the grooming area and immediately ask, “Okay… where did you get THAT?” Whoever wins it is walking away with a bright, joyful, totally unique treasure.

Lydia Frey Handling Fee item
Lydia Frey Handling Fee
$75

Starting bid

Handling Fee with Lydia Frey

Donated by: Lydia Frey


Here’s your chance to have your dog presented by Lydia Frey, a respected and talented all‑breed handler known for her polished presentation and calm, confident ring presence. Lydia brings out the best in every dog she takes into the ring, making this a fantastic opportunity for any exhibitor.

This auction item grants you one full handling fee at any all‑breed show where Lydia is already in attendance—a convenient, high‑value way to elevate your dog’s performance without added travel coordination.


What’s Included:

  • One handling fee for a single dog
  • Valid at any all‑breed show Lydia Frey is already attending
  • Professional, polished presentation from an experienced all‑breed handler

Requirements:

  • Dog must be ring‑ready

Exclusions:

  • Not valid at the AKC National Championship
  • Not valid at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Website: http://www.southernpointers.com/

Brian Livingston Handling Fee item
Brian Livingston Handling Fee
$75

Starting bid

One Handling Fee with the Brian Livingston Handling — Let Your Dog Shine Under a Pro Lead

Donated by: Brian Livingston Handling


Get ready to boost your dog’s ring presence with this electrifying opportunity. Brian Livingston Handling is offering one handling fee for a single dog at any all‑breed show where the team is already in attendance.


This is your chance to hand the lead to a team known for precision, professionalism, and that unmistakable “wow” factor in the ring. When the Livingston team steps in, dogs look confident, polished, and ready to compete.


What You’re Bidding On:

  • One handling fee for one dog
  • Valid at any all‑breed show where Brian Livingston Handling is present
  • Expert, polished presentation from a respected professional team

Requirements:

  • Dog must be ring‑ready and prepared to step into the spotlight

A fantastic way to elevate your dog’s performance and enjoy the thrill of seeing them handled by one of the sport’s standout teams.

Website: https://www.brianlivingstonhandler.com/index.html

Stanley Soft Sided Cooler item
Stanley Soft Sided Cooler item
Stanley Soft Sided Cooler
$80

Starting bid

Stanley All‑Day Julienne Midi Cooler – Hot Coral (20‑Can / 12‑Qt)


Bright, bold, and ready for anything — this Stanley All‑Day Julienne Midi Cooler in Hot Coral is the cooler that refuses to be ignored. It’s compact enough to carry with ease but roomy enough to stash everything you need for a full day ringside, on the road, or out in the field.


Why It’s Awesome

  • Hot Coral color that stands out in the grooming area, the parking lot, or anywhere you set it down
  • 20‑can / 12‑quart capacity — surprisingly spacious without being bulky
  • Durable, easy‑clean construction built for real‑life use (aka: dog hair, snacks, and chaos)
  • Comfortable top handle and shoulder strap for grab‑and‑go convenience
  • Perfect for show days, road trips, training days, or keeping your drinks cold while pretending you’re organized

This cooler is equal parts practical and fun — the kind of gear that makes people say, “Okay, that’s actually really nice.” Whoever wins it is walking away with a seriously useful (and seriously good‑looking) piece of Stanley magic.

Handcrafted Quilt (Queen) item
Handcrafted Quilt (Queen) item
Handcrafted Quilt (Queen)
$100

Starting bid

Hand‑Crafted Queen‑Sized Quilt

Donated by Mike and Mariah Swinker


This stunning hand‑crafted queen‑sized quilt is a true work of art — the kind of piece that instantly becomes a family favorite. With its vibrant mix of colors, intricate stitching, and beautifully pieced geometric design, it brings both craftsmanship and personality to any room.


Why It’s Special

  • Fully hand‑crafted with meticulous attention to detail
  • Rich, coordinated fabrics that blend bold colors with elegant patterns
  • Intricate quilting that adds texture, depth, and artistry
  • Queen‑sized, perfect for beds, guest rooms, or as a statement throw
  • One‑of‑a‑kind — no duplicates, no repeats, just pure handmade charm

This quilt is the kind of item people “accidentally” outbid their friends for. Cozy, colorful, and crafted with heart, it’s ready to become someone’s new favorite heirloom.

Custom Boykin Bag & Tumbler item
Custom Boykin Bag & Tumbler
$30

Starting bid

Clear Bag & Tumbler Set Featuring the 2026 BSCBAA National Specialty Artwork

Donated by: The Boykin Spaniel Rescue


This coordinated clear bag and tumbler set features the official 2026 BSCBAA National Specialty artwork, making it a perfect keepsake for anyone who loves the Little Brown Dog and the spirit of our National. Bright, cheerful, and beautifully themed, it’s the kind of set that makes you smile the moment you see it.


What’s Included

  • Clear tote bag — great for show days, travel, events, or keeping your essentials easy to spot
  • Matching tumbler — ideal for staying hydrated in the grooming area, on the road, or anywhere your Boykin adventures take you
  • Both pieces feature the exclusive 2026 Specialty artwork, making this set extra special

A heartfelt thank‑you to The Boykin Spaniel Rescue for donating this charming set and supporting the breed in such a meaningful way.

Website: https://www.boykinspanielrescue.org/

AuraPet Gift Basket item
AuraPet Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Aura Pets — Local Maryland Favorite

Donated by: Aura Pets — Local Maryland Business


Enjoy a beautifully curated gift basket from Aura Pets, a beloved local Maryland pet boutique known for high‑quality products and exceptional care for dogs and their people. This basket is packed with thoughtfully selected goodies your dog will love—perfect for pampering, treating, or discovering new favorites.

Aura Pets is a proud Maryland small business, and their support brings a wonderful local touch to our auction.


What’s Included:

  • A curated selection of premium pet products
  • Treats, toys, and essentials chosen by the Aura Pets team
  • A fun surprise for any dog‑loving home
  • Website: https://www.aurapetsco.com/
Custom Kangaroo Leather Show Lead item
Custom Kangaroo Leather Show Lead
$90

Starting bid

Custom Hand‑Crafted Show Lead

Donated by Marla Valhala


This gorgeous custom show lead is a true standout — hand‑crafted with care, style, and a color palette that feels perfectly inspired by both our Little Brown Dog and the breezy charm of a coastal specialty. With its rich braiding and beautifully detailed beads, it’s the kind of lead that looks stunning in the ring and feels special every time you pick it up.


Why It Shines

  • Custom‑made exclusively for this auction
  • 4 plait custom kangaroo leather lead with 120 pound core
  • Featuring beads by Julie Burgard
  • Comfortable in hand, durable in use, and beautiful from every angle
  • A one‑of‑a‑kind piece from The Lead‑ing Lady, known for quality and artistry

Whether you’re stepping into the ring or adding something special to your show‑day lineup, this lead brings both beauty and meaning — a perfect blend of craftsmanship and Boykin spirit.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/272828910512897


Boykin Spaniel Umbrella item
Boykin Spaniel Umbrella item
Boykin Spaniel Umbrella
$30

Starting bid

Custom Umbrella Featuring the Boykin Spaniel Silhouette

Donated by Beekauz Kennel — Dan & Sharon Kauzlarich


Stay dry in style with this beautiful custom umbrella showcasing the beloved Boykin Spaniel silhouette. With its elegant pattern and rich coloring, it’s the kind of umbrella that turns a rainy day into an opportunity to show off a little LBD pride.


Why It’s Special

  • Custom design featuring the iconic Boykin Spaniel silhouette
  • Stylish pattern that’s both eye‑catching and classy
  • Generous canopy size — perfect for show days, travel, or everyday use
  • Sturdy construction that can handle real‑world weather, not just drizzle

This is the umbrella people notice. A perfect blend of function, charm, and Boykin spirit.

Beekauz Kennel Website: http://www.beekauzkennels.com/

Blanton's Single Barrel Allocated Bourbon item
Blanton's Single Barrel Allocated Bourbon
$80

Starting bid

Blanton’s Single Barrel Allocated Bourbon

Donated by Ann Thrun


Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon (93 proof/46.5% ABV) is a highly sought-after, premium Kentucky straight bourbon produced by Buffalo Trace, famously known as the world's first commercially sold single-barrel bourbon. It features a complex, sweet flavor profile with notes of nutmeg, caramel, and vanilla.


Why It’s Exceptional

  • Highly sought‑after single barrel allocated bourbon.
  • Beautifully packaged — a display‑worthy bottle even after the last pour
  • A favorite among collectors, connoisseurs, and anyone who appreciates a truly refined bourbon

This is the bottle people save for milestones, celebrations, and moments that matter. A heartfelt thank‑you to Ann Thrun for donating such a coveted and memorable item.

Bidders must be 21 years or older. This item cannot be shipped.

UC Davis- VGL item
UC Davis- VGL item
UC Davis- VGL
$60

Starting bid

UC Davis VGL Gift Package

Donated by UC Davis Veterinary Genetics Laboratory


This fantastic bundle from UC Davis VGL is a breeder’s dream and an exhibitor’s best friend. Packed with practical goodies and real value, it’s the perfect mix of useful tools and a generous credit toward the gold‑standard in canine genetic testing.


What’s Included

  • $100 UC Davis VGL Gift Certificate — ideal for health testing, parentage verification, or expanding your kennel’s genetic insight
  • Soft‑sided cooler bag — great for show days, travel, or keeping snacks and drinks chilled
  • UC Davis notepad, pen, and clip — perfect for ring notes, breeding plans, or keeping track of your to‑dos
  • Metal water bottle — durable, stylish, and ready for long days ringside

This package is both practical and valuable, making it a standout item for anyone invested in responsible breeding and canine health. A huge thank‑you to UC Davis VGL for supporting our community with this generous donation.
VGL Website: https://vgl.ucdavis.edu/

Chris Christensen Basket item
Chris Christensen Basket
$60

Starting bid

Chris Christensen Grooming Bundle

Donated by Chris Christensen


This premium grooming set from Chris Christensen has everything you need to keep coats silky, smooth, and show‑ready. Whether you’re prepping for the ring or just keeping your dog looking fabulous at home, these products deliver the kind of results exhibitors swear by.


What’s Included

  • Spectrum 10 Shampoo — ultra‑smoothing formula that tames thick coats and boosts shine
  • Spectrum 10 Conditioner — reduces frizz and leaves the coat soft, sleek, and polished
  • Ice on Ice Leave‑In Detangling Spray — perfect for brushing out, conditioning, and protecting the coat
  • Continuous‑mist spray bottle — ideal for even application and quick touch‑ups
  • Chris Christensen branded bag — stylish, sturdy, and perfect for organizing your grooming essentials

This is a powerhouse kit for anyone who loves a beautifully finished coat. High‑quality, practical, and ready to make someone’s grooming routine a whole lot easier.

Chris Christensen Website: https://chrischristensen.com/

Sporting Handler Essential Kit item
Sporting Handler Essential Kit item
Sporting Handler Essential Kit item
Sporting Handler Essential Kit
$85

Starting bid

Every Sporting Handler’s Dream Kit

Donated by Beekauz Kennel/Sharon & Dan Kauzlarich


Built for early mornings, wet retrieves, long blind retrieves, and the kind of days when you and your dog earn every bit of pride you carry home. This kit brings together three field‑ready essentials that hold up to real work and look good doing it.

What’s Inside

  • Custom 40‑oz Stanley Quencher in Tiger Lily — bright enough to spot in the decoys, tough enough for truck beds, training bags, and hunt‑test chaos
  • Clayton & Crume Biothane 5ft Lead — weatherproof, mud‑proof, and made for dogs who actually do things
  • Lucky Lanyards Waterfowl Lanyard — built for the marsh, the line, or any day you’re working a dog with purpose

This is the kit handlers throw in the truck and never take out — rugged, practical, and ready for the next retrieve, the next series, or the next sunrise in the field.

Beekauz Kennel Website: http://www.beekauzkennels.com/

BSCBAA Custom Wine & Cheese Board with Duckhorn SB item
BSCBAA Custom Wine & Cheese Board with Duckhorn SB item
BSCBAA Custom Wine & Cheese Board with Duckhorn SB
$40

Starting bid

Custom Wine & Cheese Board with Premium Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

Donated by Beekauz Kennel/Dan & Sharon Kauzlarich


Indulge in an elevated tasting experience with this beautifully crafted BSCBAA custom wine and cheese board, complete with essential accessories that blend style and function. Paired with a premium bottle of Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc (2024), this package offers a refined balance of craftsmanship and flavor—perfect for entertaining or enjoying a peaceful evening at home.

A standout addition to any collection and a thoughtful gift for wine lovers and hosts alike.

Beekauz Kennel Website: http://www.beekauzkennels.com/


Bidder must be 21 years or older. This item cannot be shipped.

Easy Lead & Check Cord item
Easy Lead & Check Cord item
Easy Lead & Check Cord
$35

Starting bid

Easy Lead & Check Cord Package

Donated by Standing Stone Kennel


Upgrade your training toolkit with this professional‑grade Easy Lead and Check Cord set.


Easy Lead

Designed for clear communication and gentle control, the Easy Lead helps guide your dog without creating pressure or discomfort. Its balanced design encourages proper heel position, making it ideal for daily walks, obedience work, and early training sessions.


Check Cord

Perfect for field training, recall work, and controlled freedom, the check cord gives your dog room to explore while keeping you connected. Its durable construction resists tangling and wear, offering reliable performance whether you're in the yard, the field, or on the training grounds.

Together, these tools provide a versatile, handler‑friendly setup suitable for both new dog owners and seasoned trainers.


Website: https://www.standingstonekennels.com/

In-studio Basic Portrait Session with 11x14 Print item
In-studio Basic Portrait Session with 11x14 Print item
In-studio Basic Portrait Session with 11x14 Print
$100

Starting bid

B.S. Photography — renowned for making pets look their absolute best — is generously offering an in-studio basic portrait session, including an 11x14 print (a $775 value). The studio is located in Columbia, Maryland.

As our BSCBAA National Specialty ringside photographer, their work beautifully captures the essence and elegance of our dogs.

A heartfelt thank you to B.S. Photography for this incredible and generous donation!


Website: https://bsphotography.net/info/

Handling Fee with Michelle Smith Wolcott item
Handling Fee with Michelle Smith Wolcott
$75

Starting bid

We’re excited to feature a generous donation from Michelle Smith Wolcott! Michelle is a skilled, dependable handler and a wonderful supporter of our breed community. Her professionalism ringside and calm, confident presentation make her a fantastic asset in the ring.


Her willingness to donate her time and talent reflects her dedication to the sport and to supporting the BSCBAA National Specialty.


Donation Includes:

• Professional ringside handling (arrangements made in advance)

• Non-Specialty, non-Westminster shows

• Dog must be ring ready


Thank you, Michelle, for your generosity and continued support of the little brown dogs!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!