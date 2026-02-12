Boykin Spaniel Club & Breeders Association of America's 2026 National Specialty Silent Auction

🌟 One‑of‑a‑Kind Custom Stanley Quencher – Plum, 40 oz





Among this year’s standout items, this one‑of‑a‑kind custom Stanley Quencher rises to the top. Crafted in a striking plum finish and built on the iconic 40‑ounce Stanley design, this piece is truly in a class of its own.





Why Everyone Will Want It

Unique custom design — there is only one like it

Premium Stanley quality with a generous 40‑ounce capacity

Bold plum color that turns heads

Perfect for long show days, road trips, training sessions, or everyday use

A collector’s item you won’t find anywhere else — priceless

This is the kind of item that sparks bidding battles and bragging rights. If you appreciate exclusivity and craftsmanship, this plum beauty is calling your name.