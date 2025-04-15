Boykin Spaniel Health Organization's Online Auction 5/10/25
“Cashed Out” Mini Bronze by Liz Lewis
$150
Starting bid
Miniature Sleeping Boykin Spaniel Bronze
3.25" x 2" x 1"
Dark Classic French Brown patina
Open Edition
Heavy feel in the hand, solid cast
($395 value)
https://lizlewismt.com/mini-%26-functional-bronzes
Miniature Sleeping Boykin Spaniel Bronze
3.25" x 2" x 1"
Dark Classic French Brown patina
Open Edition
Heavy feel in the hand, solid cast
($395 value)
https://lizlewismt.com/mini-%26-functional-bronzes
Guided Fly Fishing Trip
$100
Starting bid
Full day guided fly fishing trip out of Headwaters outfitters in Rosman, NC (a $600 value)
https://headwatersoutfitters.com/
Full day guided fly fishing trip out of Headwaters outfitters in Rosman, NC (a $600 value)
https://headwatersoutfitters.com/
Custom 16 x 20 Pet Portrait by Artsy Amber Design
$50
Starting bid
A framed custom acrylic pet portrait of your choice. 16 x 20. ($200 value)
A framed custom acrylic pet portrait of your choice. 16 x 20. ($200 value)
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