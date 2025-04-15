Boykin Spaniel Health Organization, Inc.

Hosted by

Boykin Spaniel Health Organization, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Boykin Spaniel Health Organization's Online Auction 5/10/25

“Cashed Out” Mini Bronze by Liz Lewis item
“Cashed Out” Mini Bronze by Liz Lewis
$150

Starting bid

Miniature Sleeping Boykin Spaniel Bronze 3.25" x 2" x 1" Dark Classic French Brown patina Open Edition Heavy feel in the hand, solid cast ($395 value) https://lizlewismt.com/mini-%26-functional-bronzes
Guided Fly Fishing Trip item
Guided Fly Fishing Trip item
Guided Fly Fishing Trip item
Guided Fly Fishing Trip
$100

Starting bid

Full day guided fly fishing trip out of Headwaters outfitters in Rosman, NC (a $600 value) https://headwatersoutfitters.com/
Custom 16 x 20 Pet Portrait by Artsy Amber Design item
Custom 16 x 20 Pet Portrait by Artsy Amber Design item
Custom 16 x 20 Pet Portrait by Artsy Amber Design item
Custom 16 x 20 Pet Portrait by Artsy Amber Design
$50

Starting bid

A framed custom acrylic pet portrait of your choice. 16 x 20. ($200 value)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!