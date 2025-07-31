Boykin Spaniel Rescue, Inc.'s Augustl Raffle 2025

In this month's raffle: Boykin Spaniel Day tee, winner chooses color and size; Puffer Tote bag with pewter Boykin (with slide for luggage attachment); brown crescent handbag with Brass Boykin; Embroidered Silhouette Columbia Sunhat and 24x36 Toile Rug (winner chooses Blue or Brown Toile) Tickets are $10.00 each, good for all pulls. Winners will be pulled on MONDAY, August 4th at NOON EST on Facebookl.You do NOT need to be present to win. Winners will be notified via email.