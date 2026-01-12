Boynton Beach Cub Scout Pack 100 - Scouting in the Wild

Registration Fee: $35.00

includes:

Participant Special Edition Event patch - first 500 Scouts to register!

20% discount at all Restaurants

Cub Scout Rank Adventure Workshop/ Scouts and/or BSA Merit Badge

Drive-thru Park (unlimited)- Full day at the Amusement Park along with free activities in the Park

Note: Pre-registration is required to take advantage of all the above special discounts and activities.

Cub Scout Adventures & Scouts BSA Merit Badge:

Lions: Mountain Lion (No class, report to check-in for patch)

AOL’s: No Class, report to check-in for patch - Just a FUN DAY!

Tigers: Tigers in the Wild

Wolves: Digging in the Past

Bears: Critter Care

Webelos: Champions of Nature

Scout BSA: Environmental Science MB

All scouts and family members are welcome to enjoy a fun-filled day event at Lion Country Safari!!