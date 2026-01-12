Boynton Beach Cub Scout Pack 100 - Scouting in the Wild

Registration Fee: $35.00
includes:
- Participant Special Edition Event patch - first 500 Scouts to register!
- 20% discount at all Restaurants
- Cub Scout Rank Adventure Workshop/ Scouts and/or BSA Merit Badge
- Drive-thru Park (unlimited)- Full day at the Amusement Park along with free activities in the Park
Note: Pre-registration is required to take advantage of all the above special discounts and activities.
Cub Scout Adventures & Scouts BSA Merit Badge:
Lions: Mountain Lion (No class, report to check-in for patch)
AOL’s: No Class, report to check-in for patch - Just a FUN DAY!
Tigers: Tigers in the Wild
Wolves: Digging in the Past
Bears: Critter Care
Webelos: Champions of Nature
Scout BSA: Environmental Science MB
All scouts and family members are welcome to enjoy a fun-filled day event at Lion Country Safari!!
