Boys & Girls Club of Joliet Volunteer Opportunities

Front Desk Support
Welcome members and guests, assist with check-in, and provide a friendly first impression of the Club.

Drivers
Safely transport youth to and from the Club and special events.


Academic Mentor
 Help members with homework, reading, and skill-building in a supportive learning environment.

Basketball Coach
Teach teamwork, sportsmanship, and skill development through structured practices and games.

Hall Monitors
Ensure safety and positive behavior by supervising common areas during Club hours.


Adminstrative Assistant
Support staff with office tasks, data entry, and special projects.


Club Ambassador
Represent the Club at community events, share our mission, and help build connections with partners and supporters.


Teen Program Volunteer
Support the Club’s teen programs by mentoring and engaging with middle and high school members. Volunteers help facilitate activities, guide discussions, assist with special projects, and serve as positive role models

