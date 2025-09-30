Boys & Girls Club of Joliet Volunteer Opportunities

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Welcome members and guests, assist with check-in, and provide a friendly first impression of the Club.
Safely transport youth to and from the Club and special events.
Help members with homework, reading, and skill-building in a supportive learning environment.
Teach teamwork, sportsmanship, and skill development through structured practices and games.
Ensure safety and positive behavior by supervising common areas during Club hours.
Support staff with office tasks, data entry, and special projects.
Represent the Club at community events, share our mission, and help build connections with partners and supporters.
Support the Club’s teen programs by mentoring and engaging with middle and high school members. Volunteers help facilitate activities, guide discussions, assist with special projects, and serve as positive role models
