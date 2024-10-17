Hosted by

Boys and Girls Club of North San Mateo

About this event

Boys and Girls Club of North San Mateo's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

955 Yosemite Dr, Pacifica, CA 94044

49ers Tickets item
49ers Tickets
$250

Starting bid

Item: 2 Tickets to San Francisco 49ers vs Lions Date: December 30th, 5:15pm Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Seat Location: Section 409, ow 9, Seat 1&2
Oakley Sunglasses
$220

Starting bid

These sunglasses are not just a fashion statement; they offer both style and protection, making them the perfect accessory for any occasion. Details of the Auction Item: Item: Oakley Sunglasses Polarized
Maui Jim Sunglasses
$190

Starting bid

These sunglasses are not just a fashion statement; they offer both style and protection, making them the perfect accessory for any occasion. Details of the Auction Item: Item: Maui Jim Sunglasses Polarized
Mazeeti's Cake of the month
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy one Mazzetti's cake a month for a full year!
Red Wine Basket
$75

Starting bid

This beautifully curated basket includes a selection from Willamson Wines, Amista winery and Thumbprint. It’s a great way to indulge in some delightful flavors or to share with friends during a special occasion.
White Wine Basket
$75

Starting bid

This beautifully curated basket includes a selection from Willamson Wines, Amista winery and Thumbprint. It’s a great way to indulge in some delightful flavors or to share with friends during a special occasion.
Sparkling Wine Basket
$100

Starting bid

This beautifully curated basket includes a selection from Willamson Wines, Amista winery and Gloria. It’s a great way to indulge in some delightful flavors or to share with friends during a special occasion.

