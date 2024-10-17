Boys and Girls Club of North San Mateo's Silent Auction

Item: 2 Tickets to San Francisco 49ers vs Lions
Date: December 30th, 5:15pm
Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Seat Location: Section 409, ow 9, Seat 1&2
Oakley Sunglasses
$220
Starting bid
These sunglasses are not just a fashion statement; they offer both style and protection, making them the perfect accessory for any occasion.
Details of the Auction Item:
Maui Jim Sunglasses
$190
Starting bid
These sunglasses are not just a fashion statement; they offer both style and protection, making them the perfect accessory for any occasion.
Details of the Auction Item:
Mazeeti's Cake of the month
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy one Mazzetti's cake a month for a full year!
Red Wine Basket
$75
Starting bid
This beautifully curated basket includes a selection from Willamson Wines, Amista winery and Thumbprint. It’s a great way to indulge in some delightful flavors or to share with friends during a special occasion.
White Wine Basket
$75
Starting bid
This beautifully curated basket includes a selection from Willamson Wines, Amista winery and Thumbprint. It’s a great way to indulge in some delightful flavors or to share with friends during a special occasion.
Sparkling Wine Basket
$100
Starting bid
This beautifully curated basket includes a selection from Willamson Wines, Amista winery and Gloria. It’s a great way to indulge in some delightful flavors or to share with friends during a special occasion.
