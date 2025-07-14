Boys & Girls Club Of Plymouth Silent Auction

Retail Value: $2,524 (pre-tax)

Donated by SHP Financial





Escape to the mountains this Columbus Day Weekend — Friday, October 10 through Monday, October 13 — for an unforgettable stay at a stunning contemporary home that sleeps up to 12 guests.





This spacious retreat offers spectacular outdoor living space, modern design, and breathtaking views — the perfect setting for relaxation and adventure.





This weekend isn’t just about the scenery — it’s one of the most popular times to visit Sunday River, thanks to its annual Fall Festival and the legendary North American Wife Carrying Championship (yes, really!). Whether you're sipping cider, leaf-peeping, or watching the races, you'll be in the heart of the action.

Don't miss your chance to experience one of Maine’s most unique weekends in comfort and style.



