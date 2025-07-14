Boys & Girls Club Of Plymouth Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
30 Southers Marsh Ln, Plymouth, MA 02360, USA
Starting bid
Retail Value: $2,524 (pre-tax)
Donated by SHP Financial
Escape to the mountains this Columbus Day Weekend — Friday, October 10 through Monday, October 13 — for an unforgettable stay at a stunning contemporary home that sleeps up to 12 guests.
This spacious retreat offers spectacular outdoor living space, modern design, and breathtaking views — the perfect setting for relaxation and adventure.
This weekend isn’t just about the scenery — it’s one of the most popular times to visit Sunday River, thanks to its annual Fall Festival and the legendary North American Wife Carrying Championship (yes, really!). Whether you're sipping cider, leaf-peeping, or watching the races, you'll be in the heart of the action.
Don't miss your chance to experience one of Maine’s most unique weekends in comfort and style.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $1,600
Donated by Board Member Matt Glynn
Friday, August 8 @ 7:30 PM | Gillette Stadium
Patriots vs. Washington Commanders
Score big with 4 premium tickets in the sought-after 100-level bowl for the Patriots' first preseason game of the year! Enjoy all the excitement at Gillette Stadium with exclusive all-game access to the Optum Club (End Zone) — featuring upscale food and beverage options, comfortable lounge seating, and a vibrant game-day atmosphere.
The Optum Club opens 2 hours before kickoff and remains open for 1 hour after the final whistle — perfect for pregame energy and postgame celebration.
Also included: 1 stadium parking pass for added convenience.
Starting bid
Value: $800
Donated by Sojuorner Media – Kingston, MA
Take your brand to the next level with a professionally produced custom social media video from Sojuorner Media, a creative studio based in Kingston, MA. Whether you're promoting a product, service, event, or simply building brand awareness, this video will be tailored to capture your business’s unique voice and engage your audience across platforms.
Perfect for small businesses, creatives, or anyone looking to stand out online — because your story deserves to be told beautifully.
Donated by Sojuorner Media
Starting bid
Value: $620
Donated by The Pinehills Golf Club
Enjoy a round of golf for four at The Pinehills, one of Massachusetts’ most scenic and celebrated golf destinations. With its pristine fairways, championship-level course design, and sweeping views, this is a day on the links you won’t forget.
To top it off — literally — the package also includes Pinehills golf hats because if you can't shoot under par, at least you can look like you do.
Perfect for a group golf outing, client entertainment, or a memorable gift for your favorite foursome!
Round to be scheduled on a mutually agreeable date. Some restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Retail Value $650
Donated by Board Member Bill Sims (Sims & Sims)
Private Course, Classic New England Golf
Enjoy an unforgettable round of golf for four at the exclusive Plymouth Country Club, a premier private course nestled in historic Plymouth, Massachusetts. Designed by the legendary Donald Ross, this championship course offers a challenging yet rewarding experience, with beautifully manicured fairways, scenic views, and classic New England charm.
This is a rare opportunity to play one of the region’s finest private courses — perfect for golf enthusiasts or a memorable outing with friends or colleagues.
Donated by Plymouth Country Club
Round to be scheduled on a mutually agreeable date. Some restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Retail Value $650
Donated by Board Member Marc Manfredi
Private Course, Classic New England Golf
Enjoy an unforgettable round of golf for four at the exclusive Plymouth Country Club, a premier private course nestled in historic Plymouth, Massachusetts. Designed by the legendary Donald Ross, this championship course offers a challenging yet rewarding experience, with beautifully manicured fairways, scenic views, and classic New England charm.
This is a rare opportunity to play one of the region’s finest private courses — perfect for golf enthusiasts or a memorable outing with friends or colleagues.
Donated by Plymouth Country Club
Round to be scheduled on a mutually agreeable date. Some restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Retail Value - $450
Donated by Matthew Neville (IFP)
Exclusive Private Club Experience
Enjoy a round of golf for four at the prestigious Thorney Lea Golf Club, one of Massachusetts' premier private courses. Known for its beautifully maintained greens, classic layout, and rich history, Thorney Lea offers a truly elevated golf experience in a serene and welcoming setting.
This is a rare opportunity to play at a club that’s typically reserved for members — perfect for golf lovers looking to experience championship-level play in a refined atmosphere.
Starting bid
Retail Value: ~$450
Donated by SHP Financial
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets – 2 Tickets
Sunday, December 28 | Gillette Stadium
Section 117 – Lower Bowl
Cheer on the Patriots in person with 2 seats in Section 117, located in the lower bowl at Gillette Stadium! This is your chance to catch all the action up close as the Pats take on division rivals, the New York Jets, in what’s sure to be a high-energy late-season showdown.
Perfect for die-hard fans, family fun, or a memorable outing with friends.
🎟️ Tickets will be mailed to the winning bidder.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $450
Donated by Mike Gullion Aviation – Plymouth, MA
Ever wonder what it’s like to fly a modern aircraft? Now’s your chance! Spend an unforgettable 2 hours inside the hangar at Mike Gullion Aviation in Plymouth. You’ll get an up-close look at a variety of aircraft, sit in the pilot’s seat of multiple planes, and learn about advanced safety systems — including one aircraft’s built-in parachute!
Then, take to the (virtual) skies during a 60-minute session on a professional flight simulator with one of the certified instructor pilots. It’s a thrilling and educational experience for aviation enthusiasts, aspiring pilots, or anyone curious about what it’s like behind the yoke.
The perfect experience for that family member who loves planes — or anyone dreaming of flight!
Meet the team, ask questions, and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at what makes modern flight both exciting and safe.
Donated by Mike Gullion Aviation
Starting bid
Retail Value: $386
A whisky of true distinction — the Macallan 18-Year is matured in hand-picked sherry-seasoned oak casks from Jerez, Spain, delivering rich notes of dried fruits, spice, and oak.
Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply looking to impress your next dinner guests, this bottle is a showstopper.
🥃 A perfect gift, celebration bottle, or “I definitely deserve this” moment.
Raise your glass — and your bid!
Starting bid
Value: ~$350
Donated by North Easton Savings Bank
Catch the action up close with these prime seats just behind the first baseline and dugout at Fenway Park! Located in Loge 114, Row E, you’ll be about five rows up from the walkway, offering an incredible vantage point to experience America’s favorite pastime in style.
Perfect for a baseball lover or an unforgettable night out with friends or family.
Starting bid
Retail Value $350
Donated By Eaton Landscaping
Tidy Yard, Happy Life
Treat your yard to a little TLC with a 30-minute professional clean-up from the team at Eaton Landscaping in Plymouth. Whether it’s clearing leaves, trimming overgrowth, or just giving your outdoor space a refresh, this service is perfect for getting your yard back in shape — no gloves required!
Great for spring spruce-ups, post-party cleanups, or just finally crossing that chore off your list.
Donated by Eaton Landscaping
Starting bid
Value: $320+
Donated by Board Member John DeVito (Cape Cod 5) & Malbar
Treat yourself — or your out-of-town guests — to a charming night in historic Downtown Plymouth! This package includes a stay at a stylish and highly rated Airbnb guest suite just steps from Plymouth Harbor, local shops, and waterfront views.
🏡 1-night stay at a modern, beautifully appointed guest suite in downtown Plymouth
🍽️ $70 gift card to Malbar – a local favorite offering delicious food, creative cocktails, and a cozy upscale vibe — all within walking distance
Whether it’s a relaxing staycation, a special date night, or a thoughtful gift for visiting friends or family, this package is the perfect way to enjoy all that Plymouth has to offer.
Please note: Stay must be scheduled based on availability.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $250
Donated by Pioppis Liquor
A true collector’s item for bourbon lovers! This exclusive package includes a bottle of our Private Reserve Maker’s Mark, hand-dipped and customized for our organization, rich in flavor and perfect for sipping or saving.
Also included is a Maker’s Mark barrel head, print signed by Bill Samuels Sr, former CEO and current Chairman Emeritus, making it a one-of-a-kind display piece for your home bar, office, or collection.
A perfect blend of craftsmanship, character, and community spirit — raise a glass and take home a piece of the tradition.
Starting bid
Value $200
Donated by Marathon Sports
Gear Up & Go Further
Whether you're a seasoned runner, weekend hiker, or just looking for the perfect pair of sneakers, this $200 gift card to Marathon Sports in Plymouth has you covered. Choose from top brands in athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories — all with expert staff ready to help you find the perfect fit.
It’s the perfect prize for anyone who loves to move!
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated by Marci Lucier and Duxbury Bay Maritime School
Get ready for an unforgettable on-the-water adventure! Join Marci Lucier, former U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, for a personalized rowing experience hosted at the beautiful Duxbury Bay Maritime School. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rower, Marci will guide you through expert techniques and share insights from her elite rowing career.
This unique opportunity offers hands-on coaching, inspiring stories, and a chance to row alongside a true champion in one of Massachusetts’ most scenic waterways.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Own a piece of Bruins history with this official Boston Bruins hockey puck autographed by Dennis Bonvie, one of the most memorable enforcers in NHL history. Known for his toughness and grit, Bonvie left a lasting mark on the game—and now you can own a piece of that legacy.
🏒 A must-have for Bruins fans, collectors, or anyone who appreciates old-school hockey toughness.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200
Gift Card Donated by GOATs
Includes:
Score a legendary combo for the next generation of sports fans! This Youth XL Bobby Orr jersey honors one of the greatest Bruins of all time, while the GOAT Cards & Collectibles gift card lets them dive into the world of rare finds, rookie cards, and all things collectible.
🏒 Perfect for a birthday, holiday, or just to prove you know what cool looks like.
Starting bid
Value: $170
Donated by Ignite Barre Fitness, Vela Juice Bar, and Polished Nail Bar
Treat yourself — or someone you love — to a day of wellness, movement, and rejuvenation with this curated self-care package from some of Plymouth’s top spots:
💪 3-Class Pass to Ignite Barre Fitness – Energize your body and mind with high-intensity, low-impact barre classes in a vibrant, supportive studio
🥤 $50 Gift Card to Vela Juice Bar – Refresh with organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and nourishing snacks
💅 $50 Gift Card to Polished Nail Bar – Relax and unwind with a premium mani, pedi, or spa treatment
Perfect for a personal reset or the ultimate gift of wellness and pampering.
And hey, any of these would make a great last-minute gift — in case you forget, which never happens...
Starting bid
Value: $140
Donated by Aroma Tavern, Si Señor, Gerard’s Farm & Kush Kone
Enjoy a delicious sampling of local favorites with this restaurant and dessert bundle — perfect for food lovers, families, or a few fun nights out!
Eat local, support local, love every bite!
Starting bid
Value: $175
Donated by Sherwin-Williams, Morrison’s, and Cedarville Ace Hardware
Ready to tackle that project you've been putting off? This Home Refresh Bundle has everything you need to kickstart your next DIY or home improvement mission!
🎨 1 gallon of premium Sherwin-Williams paint – your choice of interior or exterior, any color and quality (Value: $100)
🛠️ $50 Gift Card to Morrison’s Home & Garden – from tools to décor, find exactly what you need
🔧 $25 Gift Card to Cedarville Ace Hardware – The helpful place!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by Alden Park
Enjoy a night out at one of Plymouth’s favorite dining spots with two $50 gift cards to Alden Park. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just craving a great meal, Alden Park’s modern American cuisine and upscale atmosphere make it a perfect choice.
Pro tip: Also makes a perfect last-minute gift 🥩🎁
Starting bid
Value: $100
Donated by Washed Ashore Car Wash & Farmer’s Omelette
Start your day off right with a sparkling clean car and a hearty breakfast — all right in Cedarville!
Because nothing feels better than a clean ride and a full stomach!
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100
Slice, dice, and impress with this stunning Damascus steel chef knife from Excaliblades. Crafted with precision and designed for both performance and beauty, this knife features the signature wavy Damascus pattern, razor-sharp edge retention, and a perfectly balanced handle.
Whether you’re a seasoned home chef or just want to look like one — this knife brings serious edge to your kitchen game.
⚔️ Warning: may cause jealousy at dinner parties.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $110
Includes:
Dial in your distance and dial up your organization with this Golf Essentials Bundle! The Raythor Laser Rangefinder ensures accurate yardage every time — because guessing is for amateurs. Paired with the Athletico Trunk Organizer, you’ll keep your gear neat, clean, and always ready for the next round.
🏌️♂️ A perfect gift for the golf guy who swears this is the year he breaks 80.
Just add sunshine and a tee time!
Starting bid
Retail Value: $75
Hit the slopes in style with this unique pair of Völkl skis, featuring bold Mountain Dew branding. Whether you’re carving up trails or hanging them in the ski lodge as a conversation starter, these skis bring serious personality to your gear.
⛷️ Great for collectors, ski bums, or anyone who thinks “Do the Dew” should also involve powder.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!