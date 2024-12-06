Boys And Girls Clubs Of Moultrie Colquitt County Inc's Silent Auction

Pelican Products, Inc. has protected defense, emergency and scientific expedition equipment through some of the harshest conditions on Earth since 1976. This same DNA is now available to you in Pelican™ Elite Coolers.
We hold ourselves to higher criteria than other cooler makers. When it comes to durability, performance and ergonomic design, just “good enough” doesn’t cut it. As a result, Pelican™ Elite Coolers perform to higher standards — better than any cold locker, tougher than any icebox. Pelican™ Elite Coolers are true next-generation innovations, created to last a lifetime.
From the latches to the freezer-grade seal to the toughest handles in the business, every part is engineered to our extreme durability and performance standards. Which is why we feel confident in providing you with a Lifetime Guarantee. Not three years. Not five years. A lifetime. Something the other makers don’t (or can’t) do.
Whether you’re on the hunt of a lifetime, far out at sea with a cooler full of catch, crossing deserts on safari or simply tailgating during a big game – the Pelican™ Elite Cooler is the one for you.
Extreme ice retention
Press & Pull Latches
Integrated Cup Holders
Built-in Bottle Opener
Non-Skid & Non-Marking Raised Feet
Molded-In Lock Hasp, Stainless Steel Plate
Guaranteed for life
soda can
Drink Capacity
38 Beverage Cans
soda can
Ice Capacity
47 LBS
1
2
3
4
5
30"
20.3"
20.4"
Pelican Products, Inc. has protected defense, emergency and scientific expedition equipment through some of the harshest conditions on Earth since 1976. This same DNA is now available to you in Pelican™ Elite Coolers.
We hold ourselves to higher criteria than other cooler makers. When it comes to durability, performance and ergonomic design, just “good enough” doesn’t cut it. As a result, Pelican™ Elite Coolers perform to higher standards — better than any cold locker, tougher than any icebox. Pelican™ Elite Coolers are true next-generation innovations, created to last a lifetime.
From the latches to the freezer-grade seal to the toughest handles in the business, every part is engineered to our extreme durability and performance standards. Which is why we feel confident in providing you with a Lifetime Guarantee. Not three years. Not five years. A lifetime. Something the other makers don’t (or can’t) do.
Whether you’re on the hunt of a lifetime, far out at sea with a cooler full of catch, crossing deserts on safari or simply tailgating during a big game – the Pelican™ Elite Cooler is the one for you.
Extreme ice retention
Press & Pull Latches
Integrated Cup Holders
Built-in Bottle Opener
Non-Skid & Non-Marking Raised Feet
Molded-In Lock Hasp, Stainless Steel Plate
Guaranteed for life
soda can
Drink Capacity
38 Beverage Cans
soda can
Ice Capacity
47 LBS
1
2
3
4
5
30"
20.3"
20.4"
Busch Light Cornhole
$80
Starting bid
Thank you to our generous bar Sponsor, Albany Beverage company, who also donated this cornhole for Silent Auction.
Comes in tote bag with bean bags as well - Comes as a set!
Thank you to our generous bar Sponsor, Albany Beverage company, who also donated this cornhole for Silent Auction.
Comes in tote bag with bean bags as well - Comes as a set!
Movie Theater Pass for 4 + $25 3 Crazy Bakers Gift Card
$125
Starting bid
Cranford's Gift Basket
$125
Starting bid
A generous gift basket donated by Cranfords which includes a hand lotion, tea towel, and luxury handsoap!
A generous gift basket donated by Cranfords which includes a hand lotion, tea towel, and luxury handsoap!
Gift Basket from Tallokas Road
$100
Starting bid
Donated by Tallokas Road, this gift basket includes a Christmas candle set, Advent Calendar, Ornament, and exquisite napkins.
Donated by Tallokas Road, this gift basket includes a Christmas candle set, Advent Calendar, Ornament, and exquisite napkins.
1-Night Stay-cay at Gin Creek
$300
Starting bid
At Gin Creek Plantation, exceptional service and top-notch amenities create a memorable experience for guests. Complimentary internet access is available in the hotel to ensure you stay connected during your visit.Complimentary parking is available for guests.
At Gin Creek Plantation, exceptional service and top-notch amenities create a memorable experience for guests. Complimentary internet access is available in the hotel to ensure you stay connected during your visit.Complimentary parking is available for guests.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!