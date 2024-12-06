Boys And Girls Clubs Of Moultrie Colquitt County Inc

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Boys And Girls Clubs Of Moultrie Colquitt County Inc

About this event

Boys And Girls Clubs Of Moultrie Colquitt County Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

420 E Central Ave, Moultrie, GA 31768

Pelican 50 QT Elite Cooler item
Pelican 50 QT Elite Cooler item
Pelican 50 QT Elite Cooler item
Pelican 50 QT Elite Cooler
$250

Starting bid

Pelican Products, Inc. has protected defense, emergency and scientific expedition equipment through some of the harshest conditions on Earth since 1976. This same DNA is now available to you in Pelican™ Elite Coolers. We hold ourselves to higher criteria than other cooler makers. When it comes to durability, performance and ergonomic design, just “good enough” doesn’t cut it. As a result, Pelican™ Elite Coolers perform to higher standards — better than any cold locker, tougher than any icebox. Pelican™ Elite Coolers are true next-generation innovations, created to last a lifetime. From the latches to the freezer-grade seal to the toughest handles in the business, every part is engineered to our extreme durability and performance standards. Which is why we feel confident in providing you with a Lifetime Guarantee. Not three years. Not five years. A lifetime. Something the other makers don’t (or can’t) do. Whether you’re on the hunt of a lifetime, far out at sea with a cooler full of catch, crossing deserts on safari or simply tailgating during a big game – the Pelican™ Elite Cooler is the one for you. Extreme ice retention Press & Pull Latches Integrated Cup Holders Built-in Bottle Opener Non-Skid & Non-Marking Raised Feet Molded-In Lock Hasp, Stainless Steel Plate Guaranteed for life soda can Drink Capacity 38 Beverage Cans soda can Ice Capacity 47 LBS 1 2 3 4 5 30" 20.3" 20.4"
Busch Light Cornhole item
Busch Light Cornhole
$80

Starting bid

Thank you to our generous bar Sponsor, Albany Beverage company, who also donated this cornhole for Silent Auction. Comes in tote bag with bean bags as well - Comes as a set!
Movie Theater Pass for 4 + $25 3 Crazy Bakers Gift Card item
Movie Theater Pass for 4 + $25 3 Crazy Bakers Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

Cranford's Gift Basket item
Cranford's Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

A generous gift basket donated by Cranfords which includes a hand lotion, tea towel, and luxury handsoap!
Gift Basket from Tallokas Road item
Gift Basket from Tallokas Road
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Tallokas Road, this gift basket includes a Christmas candle set, Advent Calendar, Ornament, and exquisite napkins.
1-Night Stay-cay at Gin Creek item
1-Night Stay-cay at Gin Creek item
1-Night Stay-cay at Gin Creek
$300

Starting bid

At Gin Creek Plantation, exceptional service and top-notch amenities create a memorable experience for guests. Complimentary internet access is available in the hotel to ensure you stay connected during your visit.Complimentary parking is available for guests.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!