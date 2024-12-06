Boys And Girls Clubs Of Moultrie Colquitt County Inc's Silent Auction

Pelican Products, Inc. has protected defense, emergency and scientific expedition equipment through some of the harshest conditions on Earth since 1976. This same DNA is now available to you in Pelican™ Elite Coolers. We hold ourselves to higher criteria than other cooler makers. When it comes to durability, performance and ergonomic design, just “good enough” doesn’t cut it. As a result, Pelican™ Elite Coolers perform to higher standards — better than any cold locker, tougher than any icebox. Pelican™ Elite Coolers are true next-generation innovations, created to last a lifetime. From the latches to the freezer-grade seal to the toughest handles in the business, every part is engineered to our extreme durability and performance standards. Which is why we feel confident in providing you with a Lifetime Guarantee. Not three years. Not five years. A lifetime. Something the other makers don’t (or can’t) do. Whether you’re on the hunt of a lifetime, far out at sea with a cooler full of catch, crossing deserts on safari or simply tailgating during a big game – the Pelican™ Elite Cooler is the one for you. Extreme ice retention Press & Pull Latches Integrated Cup Holders Built-in Bottle Opener Non-Skid & Non-Marking Raised Feet Molded-In Lock Hasp, Stainless Steel Plate Guaranteed for life soda can Drink Capacity 38 Beverage Cans soda can Ice Capacity 47 LBS 1 2 3 4 5 30" 20.3" 20.4"

Pelican Products, Inc. has protected defense, emergency and scientific expedition equipment through some of the harshest conditions on Earth since 1976. This same DNA is now available to you in Pelican™ Elite Coolers. We hold ourselves to higher criteria than other cooler makers. When it comes to durability, performance and ergonomic design, just “good enough” doesn’t cut it. As a result, Pelican™ Elite Coolers perform to higher standards — better than any cold locker, tougher than any icebox. Pelican™ Elite Coolers are true next-generation innovations, created to last a lifetime. From the latches to the freezer-grade seal to the toughest handles in the business, every part is engineered to our extreme durability and performance standards. Which is why we feel confident in providing you with a Lifetime Guarantee. Not three years. Not five years. A lifetime. Something the other makers don’t (or can’t) do. Whether you’re on the hunt of a lifetime, far out at sea with a cooler full of catch, crossing deserts on safari or simply tailgating during a big game – the Pelican™ Elite Cooler is the one for you. Extreme ice retention Press & Pull Latches Integrated Cup Holders Built-in Bottle Opener Non-Skid & Non-Marking Raised Feet Molded-In Lock Hasp, Stainless Steel Plate Guaranteed for life soda can Drink Capacity 38 Beverage Cans soda can Ice Capacity 47 LBS 1 2 3 4 5 30" 20.3" 20.4"

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