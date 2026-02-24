Boys of Summer: First Base (2004) is the heartfelt, award-winning documentary that launched the series. Inspired by Field of Dreams (1989), the story follows filmmaker Robert Cochrane, PhD and his father Dan on a 20,000-mile road trip to all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums in just two months. Dan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2001. Blending baseball, family, humor and the emotional weight of a life-changing illness, the film captures their shared love of the game and each other. Along the way, they meet fans, players, and everyday heroes, discovering that the journey is less about stadiums and more about connection, resilience, joy and making every moment count.