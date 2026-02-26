Boys of Summer: Second Base (2014) picks up ten years after the original journey, revealing how Parkinson’s disease has progressed in Dan’s life and deepened the stakes. Robert, now a father himself, steps into the role of care partner to ease his father’s burden. They explore unconventional methods of healing—including holistic medicine, exercise and improvisation. Together, they dive into laughter, vulnerability, and connection, uncovering unexpected breakthroughs amid emotional distance and decline. They introduce baseball, road trips and camping to the new generation, capturing raw moments of struggle, humor, and hope. Second Base challenges conventional thinking and lays the foundation for new tools to the Parkinson’s community reclaim agency and joy.