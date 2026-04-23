Boys Outdoor Adventure Camp 2026

🌟 Adventure Awaits! 🌲🌊🎯 Hours 9am-3pm. Meeting up in Carmel Valley. Session 1: The Ultimate Coastal Kickoff! 🌊 (July 27–31)

Get ready to dive into the best of San Diego! ☀️ We’re hitting the water to master Paddleboarding 🏄‍♂️ and embarking on a rugged Kayak Adventure through the coast’s hidden coves 🛶. The adrenaline stays high as we head out for a classic Overnight Camping Trip under the stars ⛺️🔥, followed by a scenic trek Biking in Coronado 🚲🌴. To wrap up the week, we’ll head to the kitchen for some hands-on Challah Baking 🥖✨.

It’s the perfect mix of high-speed adventure, outdoor skills, and great traditions! 🤙🔥