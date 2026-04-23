Boys Outdoor Adventure Camp 2026

Offered by
About this shop
🌟 Adventure Awaits! 🌲🌊🎯 Hours 9am-3pm. Meeting up in Carmel Valley. Session 1: The Ultimate Coastal Kickoff! 🌊 (July 27–31)
Get ready to dive into the best of San Diego! ☀️ We’re hitting the water to master Paddleboarding 🏄♂️ and embarking on a rugged Kayak Adventure through the coast’s hidden coves 🛶. The adrenaline stays high as we head out for a classic Overnight Camping Trip under the stars ⛺️🔥, followed by a scenic trek Biking in Coronado 🚲🌴. To wrap up the week, we’ll head to the kitchen for some hands-on Challah Baking 🥖✨.
It’s the perfect mix of high-speed adventure, outdoor skills, and great traditions! 🤙🔥
Hours 9am-3pm. Meeting up in Carmel Valley. Session 2: The Adrenaline & Waves Week! 🌊
(August 3–7)
Prepare for a week of non-stop action! 🚀 We’re taking to the skies for an epic Parasailing adventure 🪂 and cooling off with a rugged River Hike through nature’s best trails 🥾💦. The water fun continues at The Wave Water Park 🌊 and with a specialized Snorkeling trip followed by a Sushi feast! 🤿🍣
The competition heats up with high-intensity Gel Blasting battles 🔫💥, and we’ll round out the week by mastering the art of Challah Baking 🥖✨.
Can't make it for the whole week? Feel free to "Drop In" for a daily adventure!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!