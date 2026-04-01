Boys to Men Cookout

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
By registering, you are signing up to be selected as an adult that is willing to mentor young men for the day. Our committee for this event will contact you if you are selected for the next phase of this project.
By registering you will enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at no cost.
Donate any amount towards this event. Your donation will be used towards activities, materials and/or meals for the day.
$
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