Leading Ladies Of Mississippi

Hosted by

Leading Ladies Of Mississippi

About this event

Boys to Men Cookout

McMillian Park

515 MS-16, Carthage, MS 39051, USA

General Admission (Mentor-adults)
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


By registering, you are signing up to be selected as an adult that is willing to mentor young men for the day. Our committee for this event will contact you if you are selected for the next phase of this project.

General Admission (Mentee-young men ages 7-17)
Free

By registering you will enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at no cost.

Donor for Boys to Men Cookout
Pay what you can

Donate any amount towards this event. Your donation will be used towards activities, materials and/or meals for the day.

Add a donation for Leading Ladies Of Mississippi

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