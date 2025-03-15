Boys to Men Program Uniforms!

Every participant at the Boys to Men Basketball & Leadership Camp will receive a pair of basketball shoes, which are crucial for some of the most exciting and impactful parts of the camp—playing basketball! These shoes are not just gear; they’re a key part of the camp experience, allowing the boys to fully engage in the physical and team-building activities that help them grow as athletes and leaders. Your donation will directly contribute to providing a pair of basketball shoes for each participant. These shoes are essential for the camp's success, ensuring every boy has the proper equipment to excel and have fun on the court. By supporting this need, you're making a significant impact on their experience and helping them create memories and skills that will last a lifetime.

Every participant at the Boys to Men Basketball & Leadership Camp will receive a pair of basketball shoes, which are crucial for some of the most exciting and impactful parts of the camp—playing basketball! These shoes are not just gear; they’re a key part of the camp experience, allowing the boys to fully engage in the physical and team-building activities that help them grow as athletes and leaders. Your donation will directly contribute to providing a pair of basketball shoes for each participant. These shoes are essential for the camp's success, ensuring every boy has the proper equipment to excel and have fun on the court. By supporting this need, you're making a significant impact on their experience and helping them create memories and skills that will last a lifetime.

More details...