Boys to Men Program Uniforms!

This black polo is a key component of the uniform for each participant at the Boys to Men Basketball & Leadership Camp. It will be worn during workshops, leadership training sessions, and other learning environments throughout the camp. The polo represents unity, focus, and professionalism as these young leaders engage in activities designed to empower them both on and off the court. Your donation of this essential item helps ensure that each participant is equipped and ready to thrive in all aspects of the camp experience.
This black polo is a key component of the uniform for each participant at the Boys to Men Basketball & Leadership Camp. It will be worn during workshops, leadership training sessions, and other learning environments throughout the camp. The polo represents unity, focus, and professionalism as these young leaders engage in activities designed to empower them both on and off the court. Your donation of this essential item helps ensure that each participant is equipped and ready to thrive in all aspects of the camp experience.
Khaki Pants
$15
In addition to the black polo, every participant at the Boys to Men Basketball & Leadership Camp will need a pair of khaki pants to complete their uniform during program hours. These pants are essential for maintaining a professional and cohesive look as the boys engage in workshops, leadership activities, and other important learning experiences.
Your donation of any amount will go directly towards ensuring that each participant has the khaki pants they need as part of their uniform. This contribution is crucial in providing the boys with the proper attire to feel confident and ready to participate fully in all aspects of the camp.
In addition to the black polo, every participant at the Boys to Men Basketball & Leadership Camp will need a pair of khaki pants to complete their uniform during program hours. These pants are essential for maintaining a professional and cohesive look as the boys engage in workshops, leadership activities, and other important learning experiences.
Your donation of any amount will go directly towards ensuring that each participant has the khaki pants they need as part of their uniform. This contribution is crucial in providing the boys with the proper attire to feel confident and ready to participate fully in all aspects of the camp.
Basketball Shoes
$100
Every participant at the Boys to Men Basketball & Leadership Camp will receive a pair of basketball shoes, which are crucial for some of the most exciting and impactful parts of the camp—playing basketball! These shoes are not just gear; they’re a key part of the camp experience, allowing the boys to fully engage in the physical and team-building activities that help them grow as athletes and leaders.
Your donation will directly contribute to providing a pair of basketball shoes for each participant. These shoes are essential for the camp's success, ensuring every boy has the proper equipment to excel and have fun on the court. By supporting this need, you're making a significant impact on their experience and helping them create memories and skills that will last a lifetime.
Every participant at the Boys to Men Basketball & Leadership Camp will receive a pair of basketball shoes, which are crucial for some of the most exciting and impactful parts of the camp—playing basketball! These shoes are not just gear; they’re a key part of the camp experience, allowing the boys to fully engage in the physical and team-building activities that help them grow as athletes and leaders.
Your donation will directly contribute to providing a pair of basketball shoes for each participant. These shoes are essential for the camp's success, ensuring every boy has the proper equipment to excel and have fun on the court. By supporting this need, you're making a significant impact on their experience and helping them create memories and skills that will last a lifetime.
Add a donation for Dont Shoot Guns Shoot Hoops
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!