Baseball Performance Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

Baseball Performance Scholarship Fund

About this event

Baseball Performance Scholarship Fund Annual Fundraiser

9305 Pismo Ave

Atascadero, CA 93422, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$70
Available until Feb 28

Includes 3 Bingo Games, dinner, and drink ticket.

All Early Bird Tickets sold prior to 2/19 will be entered to win 2 season tickets to Cal Poly Baseball.

Adult Ticket
$80

Includes 3 Bingo Games, dinner, and drink ticket.

Kids Ticket
$30

13 and under! Dinner Only.

VIP Table
$1,000

Enjoy a premium event experience while supporting BPSF. A VIP Table includes dinner for up to 8 guests, two drink tickets per person, three bingo games per person, and 2 bottles of wine at your table. VIP sponsors will be recognized on BPSF social media, during the event, and on the BPA Central Cooperstown banner. A perfect way to celebrate, give back, and make a lasting impact.

Add a donation for Baseball Performance Scholarship Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!