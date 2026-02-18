Bradley Spark Silent Auction

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A brand-new 61" snowboard by Never Summer! A $700 value!
Never Summer, a Denver company, stands out in the snowboard industry with cutting-edge hybrid and traditional camber profiles, designed to elevate performance across all types of riding styles
Starting bid
Winner comes into the office for a 3D scan and whitening trays will be made for them. Upon delivery, they'll receive whitening gels with the custom trays. A $450 value!
Starting bid
Will you or your child need braces? If so, this is an incredible opportunity to get an amazing deal!
Union has donated an individual phase of orthodontic treatment** with Dr. Gabe Luttrell!!!! This is up to A $6,000 value!
**Treatment time and appliances used may vary from patient to patient depending on specific orthodontic needs
Starting bid
A perfect compact grill and smoker! The PBJ fits in just about any car, making it ideal for camping, tailgating, or wherever you may want to prepare amazing food. Hang brisket, brats, vegetables, half-ribs, and more. Set it, forget it, and then enjoy!
Easily fits 6 Racks of Ribs, 1 Pork Butt/Shoulder, 1 Full Packer Brisket, 6 Chicken Halves, 1 17 lb Turkey using the Turkey Hanger!
A $330 value!
Starting bid
The owners of the seats will provide you with two tickets in section 534, row 8, which is on the upper level on the 50 year line! The tickets will be to a game of the donors choosing after the season schedule comes out. A $300 value!
Starting bid
You'll receive 10 classes of small group training at THE BEST gym in Denver, PUSH Gym! Plus, two t-shirts! The 10 classes can be used within a 3-month period.
A $260 value!
Starting bid
You'll be able to request your tickets to any show in the upcoming lineup at The Mission Ballroom (*or The Ogden Theater, The Bluebird Theater, The Gothic Theater if you prefer) and tickets will be provided to you based on availability.
Value: The ticket pricing at the Mission Ballroom varies depending on the event. The average ticket price is approximately $140, so we're estimating value of this opportunity to be $280!
Starting bid
Transform your home or business with this breathtaking yet serene, 12x24 textured art on canvas that will inspire conversation and impress all who see it.
The artist is Bradley parent Erin Floyd
Thejoyfulcanvas.com
Value: $325
To learn more about the creation process or to see her other work, check out @thejoyfulcanvas on Instagram
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