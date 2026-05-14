Brahma Boosters 2026-2027

Student’s birthday in Brahma Briefing ♦ Family Name & Business in Brahma Briefing & Booster’s Social Media (2000+ views) ♦ Business name displayed on signage for all BOOSTER TABLING and ORGANIZED EVENTS for current school year (more than 100+ reach per event) ♦ Business Name in Bullseye School Newspaper (all school year) ♦ Krispy Kreme card (10 BOGO dozens, $280 value) ♦ Student eligible to join writing contest (Grades 9-11 only) and apply for senior scholarship (Grade 12 only) ♦ Membership for current school year