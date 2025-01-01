Brahma Boosters 2025-2026

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About the memberships
Family name in Brahma Briefing
Family name in Brahma Briefing ♦ Student’s birthday in Brahma Briefing
Student’s birthday in Brahma Briefing ♦ Family name in Brahma Briefing ♦ Krispy Kreme card (10 BOGO dozens, $280 value)
Student’s birthday in Brahma Briefing ♦ Krispy Kreme card (10 BOGO dozens) ♦ Family Name & Business in Brahma Briefing & Boosters Facebook (2000+ views) ♦ Business Name in Bullseye School Newspaper (all school year)
Student’s birthday in Brahma Briefing ♦ Krispy Kreme card ♦ Family Name & Business in Brahma Briefing & Booster’s Facebook ♦ Business logo displayed & distributed on print media for all BOOSTER ORGANIZED EVENTS for current school year (more than 100+ reach per event) ♦ Business Name in Bullseye School Newspaper (all school year)
Student’s birthday in Brahma Briefing ♦ Krispy Kreme card (10 BOGO dozens) ♦ Family Name in Brahma Briefing ♦ Business logo displayed & distributed on print media for all BOOSTER ORGANIZED AND TABLING events for current school year (More than 2000+ reach) ♦ Business Name in Bullseye School Newspaper (all school year)
No expiration
Are you a parent Alumni who would like to donate to our group? You can donate here. Thank you so much for your generous donation!
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