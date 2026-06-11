Brahma Foundation

Offered by

Brahma Foundation

About the memberships

Brahma Foundation Donation 2026-27

Basic
$35

Valid until May 31

- spirit gear (lunch tote - please stop by our table during registration to pick up)

- website recognition
**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees*

Gold
$150

Valid until May 31

- spirit gear (lunch tote - please stop by our table during registration to pick up)

- website recognition

- social media recognition
- birthday marquee


**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**

Platinum
$500

Valid until May 31

- spirit gear (lunch tote - please stop by our table during registration to pick up)
- website recognition

- social media recognition
- birthday marquee
- "Partner in Education" plaque displayed in front office
- Personalized blanket


**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**

Legacy
$1,000

Valid until May 31

- spirit gear (lunch tote - please stop by our table during registration to pick up)
- website recognition

- social media recognition
- birthday marquee
- "Partner in Education" plaque displayed in front office
- Personalized blanket

- Two Parent Activity Cards to Athletic Events

- Two entry tickets for Brahma Foundation events (Night Market & Fashion Walk)


**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**

Add a donation for Brahma Foundation

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