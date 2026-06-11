Brahma Foundation Donation 2026-27

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 31
- spirit gear (lunch tote - please stop by our table during registration to pick up)
- website recognition
**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees*
Valid until May 31
- spirit gear (lunch tote - please stop by our table during registration to pick up)
- website recognition
- social media recognition
- birthday marquee
**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**
Valid until May 31
- spirit gear (lunch tote - please stop by our table during registration to pick up)
- website recognition
- social media recognition
- birthday marquee
- "Partner in Education" plaque displayed in front office
- Personalized blanket
**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**
Valid until May 31
- spirit gear (lunch tote - please stop by our table during registration to pick up)
- website recognition
- social media recognition
- birthday marquee
- "Partner in Education" plaque displayed in front office
- Personalized blanket
- Two Parent Activity Cards to Athletic Events
- Two entry tickets for Brahma Foundation events (Night Market & Fashion Walk)
**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**
$
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