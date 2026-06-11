Brahma Foundation Shop 26-27

Brahma Microfleece Blanket – 50x60"

Stay warm and show your Brahma pride with this ultra-soft 50x60 inch microfleece blanket featuring the official Brahmas logo. Perfect for chilly football games, tailgates, picnics, or cozy nights at home, this lightweight yet insulating blanket is designed for comfort and durability.

Size: 50" x 60" – ideal for single-person use or sharing at the stadium

Material: Premium micro fleece for warmth without the weight

Design: Features the Brahma Foundation logo, proudly displayed

Versatile Use: Great for outdoor sporting events, home decor, travel, or gifting

Easy Care: Machine washable and fade-resistant for long-lasting use

Whether you’re cheering from the stands or lounging on the couch, this blanket keeps you warm while supporting a great cause.





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