Brahma Foundation Shop 26-27

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Brahma Microfleece Blanket – 50x60"
Stay warm and show your Brahma pride with this ultra-soft 50x60 inch microfleece blanket featuring the official Brahmas logo. Perfect for chilly football games, tailgates, picnics, or cozy nights at home, this lightweight yet insulating blanket is designed for comfort and durability.
Whether you’re cheering from the stands or lounging on the couch, this blanket keeps you warm while supporting a great cause.
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Brahma Microfleece Blanket – 50" x 60"
Celebrate your milestone with a personalized Brahma Microfleece Blanket!
Soft, cozy, and perfect for showing your school spirit, this blanket can be customized with your name, sport, or program — such as music, band, or choir.
🕒 Delivery Time: Senior blankets will be delivered approximately two weeks after your order is received.
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