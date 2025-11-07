Brahma Night Market - Vendors

This is for one table of 6x8 feet size. Please choose quantity of tables you would like for the event.
We will provide tables for you but please bring your popup tent and generator if needed.
*To bypass additional fees, please indicate zero in the optional donation section during the checkout process.
Your business will be highlighted on our social media platforms and featured on a printed event banner, giving you visibility among attendees at the Brahma Night Market.
*To bypass additional fees, please indicate zero in the optional donation section during the checkout process.
Your business will be highlighted on our social media platforms and featured on a printed event banner displayed at the Brahma Night Market. You’ll also receive one 6x8-foot table to showcase your products, services, or activities in a way that best represents your brand.
*To bypass additional fees, please indicate zero in the optional donation section during the checkout process.
Your business will be highlighted on our social media platforms and featured on a printed event banner displayed at the Brahma Night Market. You’ll also receive a special shout-out from our DJ/emcee during the event. In addition, you will receive two 6x8-foot table to showcase your products, services, or activities in a way that best represents your brand.
*To bypass additional fees, please indicate zero in the optional donation section during the checkout process.
Your business will be highlighted on our social media channels and featured on a solo printed event banner displayed at the Brahma Night Market. You’ll also receive a special shout-out from our DJ/emcee during the event. In addition, you’ll enjoy two 6x8-foot tables with tablecloths and a festive popup tent, beautifully decorated and placed in a prime location to showcase your products, services, or activities in a way that best represents your brand and connects you with the community.
*To bypass additional fees, please indicate zero in the optional donation section during the checkout process.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!