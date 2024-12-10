Brain Games benefitting Moyamoya Research at Boston Children's Hospital
About this event
Sales closed
Brain Games's Silent Auction
Nantucket Experience
$300
Starting bid
A true Islander's experience awaits you! Package includes items to make a full (off season) weekend OR use all items as you'd like! So many great options have been generously donated from the Island's favorite shops & restaurants! Package includes:
2 night stay at the Westmoor Club (off season only- but includes spa, fitness and pool/tennis if open), 2 Hyline Ferry Passes, 2 Day Bike rental at Youngs Bike Shop, 4 Tickets to the Whaling Museum, $200 Gift Certificate to Lemon Press Restaurant, $100 Gift Certificate to Brotherhood of Thieves Restaurant, $100 Gift Certificate to the Surf Shop & 2 Hats, $20 Gift Certificate to Bookworks with 2 books, Nantucket Embroidered Pillow
Retail Value Approximately $1,700
Sofi Tukker Ultimate Fan Experience
$250
Starting bid
2 time Grammy Nominated Sofi Tukker has offered the choice of 2 different ultimate fan experiences. Auction winner can pick one:
A. Backstage access & hangout with Sophie & Tucker either before or after the show
B. Guest appearance in the DJ booth with Sophie & Tucker.
Autographed Vinyl is included with either option
Echelon Smart Bike & Gym Membership
$300
Starting bid
Connect Fit (Newton, MA) Echelon Smart Connect Bike, EX5S (Subscription Sold Seprately). This 2024 bike elevates your home fitness experience with its latest upgrades Delivery included to winner. 3 month individual Wellness Membership to Waverley Oaks Athletic Club
(waltham, MA).
Approximate Retail Value: $2,600
