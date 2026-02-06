Bjorndahl Foundation For Traumatic Brain Injury Inc

Hosted by

Bjorndahl Foundation For Traumatic Brain Injury Inc

About this event

Brain Injury Awareness Community Dance at The Meadow Club

1147 NY-112

Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Per couple
$190

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities as one couple

Bronze Sponsorship
$300

Sponsors receive prominent recognition at our event, featured acknowledgment in publications throughout 2026, and powerful community visibility as a leader supporting brain injury recovery and survivor empowerment

Silver Sponsor
$600

Sponsors receive prominent recognition at our event, featured acknowledgment in publications throughout 2026, and powerful community visibility as a leader supporting brain injury recovery and survivor empowerment allotted 2 minute speech

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsors receive prominent recognition at our event, featured acknowledgment in publications throughout 2026, and powerful community visibility as a leader supporting brain injury recovery and survivor empowerment Allotted 3 minute speech time.

Platinum sponsor
Pay what you can

Sponsors receive prominent recognition at our event, featured acknowledgment in publications throughout 2026, and powerful community visibility as a leader supporting brain injury recovery and survivor empowerment Allotted 5 minute speech time.

Add a donation for Bjorndahl Foundation For Traumatic Brain Injury Inc

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