Brainerd American Legion Fall Rendezvous

708 Front St

Brainerd, MN 56401, USA

General Admission
$35

Grants entry to the event

Dinner

Chance at a Firearm Door Prize

VIP Admission
$85

-Grants Early entry to the event

-Reserved Seat

-Dinner (served First)

-Chance at Firearm Door Prize

-4-Free Drinks

2-VIP Exclusive Door Prize Sig Sauer M18 9mm ($699 Value) *** we added another SIG

-ONLY 40 VIP's SOLD ***WE ADDED 40 more!!


Reserve a Raffle Packet
Free

-This is a reservation only!

-Packet is $150 Cash at the door.

-Only 100 Packets sold!

-4 Packet Exclusive Guns!

Reserved/Sponsor table of 8
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 General admission tickets

8 Drink Tickets

8 Limited Edition Fall Rendezvous Tumblers

Add a donation for Brainerd American Legion Post 255

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!