Brainerd American Legion Post 255

Brainerd American Legion Post 255's Silent Auction

708 Front St, Brainerd, MN 56401, USA

Brainerd Fire Truck Ride to school item
$100

Brainerd Fire Truck ride to school!

Must reside in within Brainerd Fire District.

Riders must be 1st Grade or older


Sig Sauer P320 M18 item
$275

Sig Sauer P320 M18 9mm Coyote

Flag Shotgun item
$200

G Force

12 Ga

KELTEC SUB2000 item
KELTEC SUB2000
$200

KELTEC SUB2000

9mm

FDE

ATI 12 ga item
$100

Shotgun

12 Ga

18in and 28in barrel

Ernies item
$125

Ernies $250 GC

Robert O’Neill signed photo item
$50

Daily news cover signed by Seal Team 6’s Robert O’Neill (who took the Kill shot on Bin Laden).

Music that Rocks item
$75

2-3 Day GA ticket to MidSummer Music Festival

value over $250!

Country in the Lakes item
$75

2- 3 Day Lakes Jam passes

Valued over $325

Busch Lt Neon item
$75

Busch lt guitar neon

Golf Bag item
$75

Budweiser

Folds of Honor

Leather golf bag

Tito’s item
$100

Tito’s armed forces mirror

Bourbon and Busch Lt item
$40

THE TRADITIONALIST Straight Bourbon and Old Fashion 1 bottle each

1 case Busch Lt

Busch lt sweatshirt, hat, tumbler and metal sign

Enjoy cold item
$50

22 qt military green MALUNA cooler made in Brainerd, MN donated by MALUNA

1 case of SURFSIDE donated by SURFSIDE

Tito’s item
$35

2 liters of Tito’s

William Murray golf Towel

4 Tito’s Head covers

Tito’s Jersey

Tito’s park blanket

2 Tito’s sunglasss and bandannas

Grain Belt sign item
$25

Grain Belt metal sign

Veteran owned

Wax on Wax off item
$50

$200 off any service at Brainerd Car Wash

Handyman Tool Box item
Handyman Tool Box
$35

Handy Man Tool Box

Donated by HYTEC

Description of include items in 2nd picture

Date nights made easy item
$100

$20 Boulder

$20 Poncho’s

$20 Grizzly’s

$25 Rosallini’s

$25 Firehouse subs

$25 Slice on Oak

$20 Cashwise

$25 Morey’s

$20 Coco Moon

Main Street item
$50

Main Street $100 GC

Paradise item
$50

Paradise Resort $100 GC

Zorbaz item
$50

Zorbaz $100 GC

Brainerd Legion item
$25

$50 Brainerd Legion GC

Spa Gift Basket item
$50

• Kate Spade purse

•Gift certificate for choice of set of lashes, spay tan, or makeup session

•Frank body- brightening vitamin C mask

•Whipped body scrub with glove 

•Activated charcoal teeth whitening powder 

• Riviera makeup palette

• Grande Brow Fill- Brow Gell

•Eye mask

Zorbaz 2 item
$50

Zorbaz GC $100

B. Johnson & Assoc. Gift Basket item
$40

Amazon Kindle and cover Candle B Johnson & Assoc Tumbler Candle

B Johnson & Assoc Gift pack item
$25

B. Johnson & Assoc Koozie, Chip Clip and Bottle opener. $50 Morey’s GC- Courtesy of B. Johnson and Assoc.

CTC gift Basket item
$25

CTC bag and picnic blanket

CTC water bottle, koozies and chip clip

CTC hat and shirt

CTC dog tennis balls

$50 A-pine GC courtesy of CTC

Deerwood Bank item
$25

Deerwood Bank

All in one s’mores bundle

2 Deerwood Bank Chairs

1 blanket

2 mugs

1 tote

1 bundle of firewood

Graham crackers, marshmallow, and 2 types of chocolate

Ace Hardware Yeti cooler item
$25

Yeti zip cooler

Fall in Love item
$30

Basket donated by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) includes:

  • Hand knitted throw
  • Microwavable neck wrap
  • 3 pairs of cozy socks
  • Box of Pumpkin Spice K-Cups
  • Tin of English Tea
  • Pumpkin candle
  • Fall in Love Home Décor
  • CRMC Clip
FORE! item
$35

Donated by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC)

Includes:

  • Certificate for four, 18-hole green fees with carts
  • PGA Tour two bottle wine cooler
  • Bottle of Alta Vista Estate Torrontes
  • Bottle of Caposaldo Rose Moscato
  • Two sleeves of Titleist AVX golf balls
  • Golf Tees
  • Clips
Clean Car item
$75

Hill’s auto and detailing

Level 2 interior clean

$170-$250 value

Mall of America Fun Kit item
$50

Hubbard Radio

Mall of America Fun Kit

Breezy Point item
$50

2 night stay at Breezy Inn & Suites

Sun-Thur only

Black Bear item
$20

$50 Black Bear GC

Black Bear 2 item
$25

Black Bear $50 GC

Rosallini’s item
$12

$25 Rosallini’s GC

Clean and Go item
$25

$50 of any service at Brainerd Car Wash

And

5.5 Gal American VP fuel jug

Lakes area shooting sports item
$35

2-Lakes Area Shooting Sports memberships for the rest of the 2025 season and the 2026 season.

$200 value

Golf item
$25

Gravel pit 13 hole golf course 4 people and cart

Buffalo Wild Wings item
$20

$25 Buffalo Wild Wings GC

6 Buffalo Wings Wings sauces

Blue Oyster item
$10

Blue Oyster $25 GC

Blue Oyster stocking hat

Smiles for Jake item
$20

Smiles for Jake Hat, Blanket, 2 Tumblers and cooler

Jacob’s Voice item
$15

Jacob’s Voice gift pack

Sweatshirt and T-shirt size XL

Jack’s House item
$25

Jack’s House

Family fun Pack

2 hours bowling

5 shoe rentals

Pitcher of Pop

Jack Pine item
$20

Jack Pine

Table for Two

1 flight

2 pints

1 Crowler To-Go

Mexican Food 2 item
$15

El Tequila and California Burrito $20 each GC

Waste Partners item
$25

$50 service Credit

Mexican Food item
$15

El TequIla and California Burritos $20 each GC

Rhino!!! item
$10

Safari North Wildlife Park

Day pass

One adult and 2 children

Good for 2025 or 2026 season

Beanie Babies item
$10

Still in box most from the 90’s

Beanie Babies item
$10

Many Beanie Babies

Dog Lovers item
$25

Tito’s Vodka for Dog People

Dog collar

Dog leash

Dog Fanny pack

Yeti tumbler

Hunting item
$20

Gamehide XL Vest

Tito’s edition

Pickle item
$25

Tito’s pickleball paddle and bag

Twins Baseball item
$25

Rocco Baldelli signed Baseball

