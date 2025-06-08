Brains and Beauty Summer Program

IMPORTANT NOTE: This week location is different and ONLY 3 DAYS! **Bonus Week 3: STEM + Fashion Pop-Up ***FIELD TRIPS ARE ADDITIONAL COST***

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Location: 384 Main Street, Laurel, MD 20707

Where fashion meets science and sustainability!

3D fashion design + fabric innovation

Learn textile creation and natural dyeing with fruits and vegetables

Discover sustainable fashion & innovative materials

Field Trip: Textile Museum