Bernadette's House

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Bernadette's House

About this shop

Brains and Beauty Summer Program

Summer Program Registration Fee item
Summer Program Registration Fee
$25

SECURE YOUR SPOT! This fee helps cover supplies, guest mentors, performance costs, and snacks for each week your child attends the Brains & Beauty Summer Program.

Week 3 ONLY-August 4 - August 6 | 9AM-3PM item
Week 3 ONLY-August 4 - August 6 | 9AM-3PM
$120

IMPORTANT NOTE: This week location is different and ONLY 3 DAYS! **Bonus Week 3: STEM + Fashion Pop-Up ***FIELD TRIPS ARE ADDITIONAL COST***
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Location: 384 Main Street, Laurel, MD 20707
Where fashion meets science and sustainability!
3D fashion design + fabric innovation
Learn textile creation and natural dyeing with fruits and vegetables
Discover sustainable fashion & innovative materials
Field Trip: Textile Museum

Week 3 DC Field Trip item
Week 3 DC Field Trip
$45

D.C. Textile Museum Field Trip on Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!