Brains and Beauty Summer Program

About this shop
SECURE YOUR SPOT! This fee helps cover supplies, guest mentors, performance costs, and snacks for each week your child attends the Brains & Beauty Summer Program.
IMPORTANT NOTE: This week location is different and ONLY 3 DAYS! **Bonus Week 3: STEM + Fashion Pop-Up ***FIELD TRIPS ARE ADDITIONAL COST***
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Location: 384 Main Street, Laurel, MD 20707
Where fashion meets science and sustainability!
3D fashion design + fabric innovation
Learn textile creation and natural dyeing with fruits and vegetables
Discover sustainable fashion & innovative materials
Field Trip: Textile Museum
D.C. Textile Museum Field Trip on Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!