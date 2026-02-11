Mystic Valley Regional Charter School PTO

Hosted by

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School PTO

About this event

Brains Matter 2026

729 Salem St

Malden, MA 02148, USA

Kindergarten, 1st, or 2nd grade admission ticket
Free

REGISTRATION OPENS FRIDAY 2/13/26 at 5pm. Adults do not need to obtain a ticket, but due to space constraints, please, only one adult per group.

3rd, 4th, or 5th grade admission ticket
Free

REGISTRATION OPENS FRIDAY 2/13/26 at 5pm. Adults do not need to obtain a ticket, but due to space constraints, please, only one adult per group.

6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th grade admission ticket
Free

REGISTRATION OPENS FRIDAY 2/13/26 at 5pm. Adults do not need to obtain a ticket, but due to space constraints, please, only one adult per group.

Add a donation for Mystic Valley Regional Charter School PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!