Brainwaves

Hosted by

Brainwaves

About this event

BrainWaves 1st Annual "the Art of Awareness" Community Engagement Social

200 N Arthur Ashe Blvd

Richmond, VA 23220, USA

General Admission w/ guided tour
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to the guided Impressions tour, set to begin at 10:30 a.m. This ticket will also grant access to the volunteer-led Museum experience that will visit exhibits throughout the museum based on each group's interest, following the Impressions tour.


Participants in this group will meet up with the other participants at 12:00 p.m. for lunch. The entire event will last until 3:00 p.m.

________________________________________________________

By registering for a BrainWaves program or event, I acknowledge and agree that:

  • My participation is voluntary.
  • I understand that activities may involve physical movement, use of materials, travel, and group discussions that may carry inherent risks.
  • I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation.
  • To the fullest extent permitted under Virginia law, I release and hold harmless BrainWaves, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, affiliates, partners, sponsors, and venues from any claims or liability arising from my participation, except in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct.
  • I understand that BrainWaves does not provide medical, mental health, legal, or financial services.
  • I grant permission for photographs or recordings taken during events to be used for promotional or educational purposes unless I notify BrainWaves in writing prior to the event.
  • I confirm that I am at least 18 years of age.

Purchasing this ticket confirms I have read and agree to the Participant Waiver & Agreement. A detailed PDF version will be sent with your confirmation email.

General Admission
Free

This ticket grants you access to the volunteer-led Museum experience that will visit exhibits throughout the museum based on each group's interest. Each group will comprise of 15 or less particpants and be led by staff and/or BrainWaves volunteers.


Participants in this group will meet with all other participants for lunch at 12:00 p.m. (location TBD)


*Please note lunch will not be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own boxed lunch, which we will enjoy at a centralized location, at or near the museum, before restarting our tour of the museum. This event is scheduled through 3:00 p.m.

________________________________________________________

By registering for a BrainWaves program or event, I acknowledge and agree that:

  • My participation is voluntary.
  • I understand that activities may involve physical movement, use of materials, travel, and group discussions that may carry inherent risks.
  • I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation.
  • To the fullest extent permitted under Virginia law, I release and hold harmless BrainWaves, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, affiliates, partners, sponsors, and venues from any claims or liability arising from my participation, except in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct.
  • I understand that BrainWaves does not provide medical, mental health, legal, or financial services.
  • I grant permission for photographs or recordings taken during events to be used for promotional or educational purposes unless I notify BrainWaves in writing prior to the event.
  • I confirm that I am at least 18 years of age.

Purchasing this ticket confirms I have read and agree to the Participant Waiver & Agreement. A detailed PDF version will be sent with your confirmation email.

Supporter (Non participant - DONATING ONLY )
Pay what you can

Support The Art of Awareness.
If you’re interested in supporting and joining @thebrainwavesmovement, consider making a donation to help us expand this event and continue creating accessible, healing-centered experiences for survivors, care coaches, and families.


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BrainWaves

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