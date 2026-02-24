BrainWaves 1st Annual "the Art of Awareness" Community Engagement Social

Enjoy the full program with access to the guided Impressions tour, set to begin at 10:30 a.m. This ticket will also grant access to the volunteer-led Museum experience that will visit exhibits throughout the museum based on each group's interest, following the Impressions tour.





Participants in this group will meet up with the other participants at 12:00 p.m. for lunch. The entire event will last until 3:00 p.m.

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By registering for a BrainWaves program or event, I acknowledge and agree that:

My participation is voluntary.

I understand that activities may involve physical movement, use of materials, travel, and group discussions that may carry inherent risks.

I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation.

To the fullest extent permitted under Virginia law, I release and hold harmless BrainWaves, its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, affiliates, partners, sponsors, and venues from any claims or liability arising from my participation, except in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct.

I understand that BrainWaves does not provide medical, mental health, legal, or financial services.

I grant permission for photographs or recordings taken during events to be used for promotional or educational purposes unless I notify BrainWaves in writing prior to the event.

I confirm that I am at least 18 years of age.

Purchasing this ticket confirms I have read and agree to the Participant Waiver & Agreement. A detailed PDF version will be sent with your confirmation email.