BrainWaves 1st Annual "the Art of Awareness" Community Engagement Social

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to the guided Impressions tour, set to begin at 10:30 a.m. This ticket will also grant access to the volunteer-led Museum experience that will visit exhibits throughout the museum based on each group's interest, following the Impressions tour.
Participants in this group will meet up with the other participants at 12:00 p.m. for lunch. The entire event will last until 3:00 p.m.
________________________________________________________
By registering for a BrainWaves program or event, I acknowledge and agree that:
Purchasing this ticket confirms I have read and agree to the Participant Waiver & Agreement. A detailed PDF version will be sent with your confirmation email.
This ticket grants you access to the volunteer-led Museum experience that will visit exhibits throughout the museum based on each group's interest. Each group will comprise of 15 or less particpants and be led by staff and/or BrainWaves volunteers.
Participants in this group will meet with all other participants for lunch at 12:00 p.m. (location TBD)
*Please note lunch will not be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own boxed lunch, which we will enjoy at a centralized location, at or near the museum, before restarting our tour of the museum. This event is scheduled through 3:00 p.m.
________________________________________________________
By registering for a BrainWaves program or event, I acknowledge and agree that:
Purchasing this ticket confirms I have read and agree to the Participant Waiver & Agreement. A detailed PDF version will be sent with your confirmation email.
Support The Art of Awareness.
If you’re interested in supporting and joining @thebrainwavesmovement, consider making a donation to help us expand this event and continue creating accessible, healing-centered experiences for survivors, care coaches, and families.
Every dollar helps!
Thank you for your support!
BrainWaves
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!