BrainWaves Meet & Greet Cornhole Social

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About this event
Support this and future events with a voluntary donation of any amount.
This event is free for brain injury survivors and their care partners; others are welcome to contribute a voluntary donation, but it is not mandatory to access the event.
Should you like to partake in the social, please book with any amount you are comfortable paying, including nothing at all. You will receive a tax receipt for donations over $25.00.
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