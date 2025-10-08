Brainy Ridge Inc.

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Brainy Ridge Inc.

About this shop

Brainy Ridge Inc.'s Shop

2025 Special Edition Long Sleeve Shirt item
2025 Special Edition Long Sleeve Shirt item
2025 Special Edition Long Sleeve Shirt
$30

Limited Edition long sleeve Brainy Ridge shirt specifically designed for the 2025 Holiday Giving Campaign. All proceeds go towards providing "camperships" to families who need it most. (Available in Adult & Youth Sizes)

Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt
$40

Brainy Ridge Sweatshirt (Navy). Quarter Zip Available in Adult S-3XL. Youth only available in crewneck (Youth S-Youth XL).

PJ Pants item
PJ Pants item
PJ Pants
$40

Flannel Pants (Green Plaid). Available in Youth and Adult sizes.

Holiday Special item
Holiday Special item
Holiday Special item
Holiday Special
$100

Save $10 when you purchase the Brainy Ridge sweatshirt, PJ pants and long sleeve shirt OR Brainy Ridge Hat!

2025 Brainy Ridge Camp T-shirt item
2025 Brainy Ridge Camp T-shirt item
2025 Brainy Ridge Camp T-shirt
$20

2025 summer camp t-shirt. There are 4 sizes available: small, medium, large, XL and 3XL.

Cap (Blue) item
Cap (Blue) item
Cap (Blue)
$30

One Size fits all.

Cap (Red) item
Cap (Red) item
Cap (Red)
$30

One Size fits all.

Shipping Fee (0-3 Items)
$10

Select this if you would like us to ship your Brainy Gear! (If not, we will send out information re: pick up from multiple locations within the DMV).

Shipping Fee (4+ Items)
$15

Select this if you would like us to ship your Brainy Gear! (If not, we will send out information re: pick up from multiple locations within the DMV).

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