Brainy Ridge Inc.'s Shop

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Limited Edition long sleeve Brainy Ridge shirt specifically designed for the 2025 Holiday Giving Campaign. All proceeds go towards providing "camperships" to families who need it most. (Available in Adult & Youth Sizes)
Brainy Ridge Sweatshirt (Navy). Quarter Zip Available in Adult S-3XL. Youth only available in crewneck (Youth S-Youth XL).
Flannel Pants (Green Plaid). Available in Youth and Adult sizes.
Save $10 when you purchase the Brainy Ridge sweatshirt, PJ pants and long sleeve shirt OR Brainy Ridge Hat!
2025 summer camp t-shirt. There are 4 sizes available: small, medium, large, XL and 3XL.
One Size fits all.
One Size fits all.
Select this if you would like us to ship your Brainy Gear! (If not, we will send out information re: pick up from multiple locations within the DMV).
Select this if you would like us to ship your Brainy Gear! (If not, we will send out information re: pick up from multiple locations within the DMV).
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!